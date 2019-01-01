QQQ
Range
8.2 - 8.49
Vol / Avg.
3K/18.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
6.1 - 8.5
Mkt Cap
58.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
8.49
P/E
16.96
EPS
0.13
Shares
7M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Oregon Pacific Bancorp is a community bank headquartered in Florence, Oregon. The bank has full-service branches in Coos Bay, Eugene, Florence, Medford, and Roseburg. It is specialized in offering holistic financial services to local families and business owners. The company is committed to aiding the growth and development of the communities by investing local deposits directly into the lives, homes, and businesses.

Oregon Pacific Bancorp Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Oregon Pacific Bancorp (ORPB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Oregon Pacific Bancorp (OTCPK: ORPB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Oregon Pacific Bancorp's (ORPB) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Oregon Pacific Bancorp.

Q

What is the target price for Oregon Pacific Bancorp (ORPB) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Oregon Pacific Bancorp

Q

Current Stock Price for Oregon Pacific Bancorp (ORPB)?

A

The stock price for Oregon Pacific Bancorp (OTCPK: ORPB) is $8.35 last updated Today at 8:39:23 PM.

Q

Does Oregon Pacific Bancorp (ORPB) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 13, 2009 to stockholders of record on October 28, 2009.

Q

When is Oregon Pacific Bancorp (OTCPK:ORPB) reporting earnings?

A

Oregon Pacific Bancorp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Oregon Pacific Bancorp (ORPB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Oregon Pacific Bancorp.

Q

What sector and industry does Oregon Pacific Bancorp (ORPB) operate in?

A

Oregon Pacific Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.