Range
30.85 - 31
Vol / Avg.
0.2K/1.3K
Div / Yield
1.04/3.35%
52 Wk
26.5 - 31.99
Mkt Cap
105.1M
Payout Ratio
33.66
Open
30.85
P/E
10.03
EPS
0.23
Shares
3.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
F & M Bank Corp is a single bank holding company. The bank offers a wide range of banking services including commercial and individual demand and time deposit accounts, commercial and individual loans, the internet and mobile banking, and drive-in banking services. The bank provides services to customers located mainly in Rockingham, Shenandoah, Page and Augusta Counties in Virginia, and the adjacent county of Hardy, West Virginia. In addition, it has a large portfolio of residential mortgages and a concentration in development lending.

F & M Bank Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy F & M Bank (FMBM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of F & M Bank (OTCQX: FMBM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are F & M Bank's (FMBM) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for F & M Bank.

Q

What is the target price for F & M Bank (FMBM) stock?

A

There is no analysis for F & M Bank

Q

Current Stock Price for F & M Bank (FMBM)?

A

The stock price for F & M Bank (OTCQX: FMBM) is $31 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 14:32:26 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does F & M Bank (FMBM) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 29, 2021 to stockholders of record on November 11, 2021.

Q

When is F & M Bank (OTCQX:FMBM) reporting earnings?

A

F & M Bank does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is F & M Bank (FMBM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for F & M Bank.

Q

What sector and industry does F & M Bank (FMBM) operate in?

A

F & M Bank is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.