F & M Bank Corp is a single bank holding company. The bank offers a wide range of banking services including commercial and individual demand and time deposit accounts, commercial and individual loans, the internet and mobile banking, and drive-in banking services. The bank provides services to customers located mainly in Rockingham, Shenandoah, Page and Augusta Counties in Virginia, and the adjacent county of Hardy, West Virginia. In addition, it has a large portfolio of residential mortgages and a concentration in development lending.