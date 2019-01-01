QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/34.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.02 - 0.16
Mkt Cap
4.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
152.7M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Sep 14, 2021, 8:16AM
Benzinga - Sep 8, 2021, 11:16AM
Benzinga - Sep 8, 2021, 9:13AM
Benzinga - Mar 5, 2021, 8:05AM
Benzinga - Mar 1, 2021, 12:19PM
TruTrace Technologies Inc is the developer of fully integrated software, secured on a blockchain infrastructure, that gives clients' the ability to store, manage, share and immediately access quality assurance and testing details, COAs, as well as motion and movement intelligence on inventory. The platform was specifically designed to power the traceability of testing standards within the legal cannabis, nutraceutical, food and pharmaceutical space with a focus on the authentication of source materials or ingredients used in formulation.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

TruTrace Technologies Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy TruTrace Technologies (TTTSF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of TruTrace Technologies (OTCPK: TTTSF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are TruTrace Technologies's (TTTSF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for TruTrace Technologies.

Q

What is the target price for TruTrace Technologies (TTTSF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for TruTrace Technologies

Q

Current Stock Price for TruTrace Technologies (TTTSF)?

A

The stock price for TruTrace Technologies (OTCPK: TTTSF) is $0.0281 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 18:54:12 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does TruTrace Technologies (TTTSF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for TruTrace Technologies.

Q

When is TruTrace Technologies (OTCPK:TTTSF) reporting earnings?

A

TruTrace Technologies does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is TruTrace Technologies (TTTSF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for TruTrace Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does TruTrace Technologies (TTTSF) operate in?

A

TruTrace Technologies is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.