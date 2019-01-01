QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/22.5K
Div / Yield
0.05/2.61%
52 Wk
1.1 - 2.04
Mkt Cap
499.5M
Payout Ratio
6.4
Open
-
P/E
10
EPS
0.05
Shares
254.9M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
CES Energy Solutions Corp provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the lifecycle of the oilfield. This includes solutions at drill-bit, at point of completion and stimulation, at wellhead and pump-jack, and to the pipeline and midstream market. Its geographical segments are the United States and Canada, of which the majority of its revenue comes from the United States.

Analyst Ratings

CES Energy Solutions Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CES Energy Solutions (CESDF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CES Energy Solutions (OTCPK: CESDF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are CES Energy Solutions's (CESDF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for CES Energy Solutions.

Q

What is the target price for CES Energy Solutions (CESDF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for CES Energy Solutions

Q

Current Stock Price for CES Energy Solutions (CESDF)?

A

The stock price for CES Energy Solutions (OTCPK: CESDF) is $1.96 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:27:31 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does CES Energy Solutions (CESDF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 15, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 30, 2018.

Q

When is CES Energy Solutions (OTCPK:CESDF) reporting earnings?

A

CES Energy Solutions does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is CES Energy Solutions (CESDF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CES Energy Solutions.

Q

What sector and industry does CES Energy Solutions (CESDF) operate in?

A

CES Energy Solutions is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.