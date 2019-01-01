QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/61.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.1 - 0.62
Mkt Cap
31.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
302.1M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Black Iron Inc is a Canadian iron ore exploration and development company. The principal activity of the company is the exploration and development of ferrous metals in Ukraine namely the Shymanivske iron ore project located in Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine. The company operates through the development of its Ukrainian mining and exploration permits segment. It is located approximately 330 kilometers southeast of Kiev in central Ukraine.

Black Iron Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Black Iron (BKIRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Black Iron (OTCPK: BKIRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Black Iron's (BKIRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Black Iron.

Q

What is the target price for Black Iron (BKIRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Black Iron

Q

Current Stock Price for Black Iron (BKIRF)?

A

The stock price for Black Iron (OTCPK: BKIRF) is $0.1057 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 16:51:38 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Black Iron (BKIRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Black Iron.

Q

When is Black Iron (OTCPK:BKIRF) reporting earnings?

A

Black Iron does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Black Iron (BKIRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Black Iron.

Q

What sector and industry does Black Iron (BKIRF) operate in?

A

Black Iron is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.