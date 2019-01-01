Dah Sing Financial Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company. It operates in six segments: Personal banking, Commercial banking, Treasury activities, Overseas banking, Insurance business, and Others. The Personal Banking segment deals in deposits from individual customers, the extension of residential mortgage lending, personal loans, insurance, and investment services. The commercial banking segment provides similar services to institutional customers and organizations. The Treasury segment provides foreign exchange services and centralized cash management for deposit-taking & lending, interest rate risk management, management of investment in securities, and the overall funding. Overseas banking businesses include personal banking, commercial banking business activities.