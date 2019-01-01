QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
Range
0 - 0
Vol / Avg.
218.5K/3.7M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0.04
Mkt Cap
473.1K
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0
P/E
0.21
EPS
0
Shares
143.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components
Defense Technologies International Corp is a United States based company providing solutions for risks and threats. The company offers defense detection and protection products to improve security for military personnel, schools, and other public facilities. It offers DTC Offender Alert Passive Scan, a passive scanning system for detecting and identifying concealed threats. The company also offers services including single and multiple year warranty extension service and Passive Scan operator training course.

Analyst Ratings

Defense Technologies Intl Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Defense Technologies Intl (DTII) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Defense Technologies Intl (OTCPK: DTII) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Defense Technologies Intl's (DTII) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Defense Technologies Intl.

Q

What is the target price for Defense Technologies Intl (DTII) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Defense Technologies Intl

Q

Current Stock Price for Defense Technologies Intl (DTII)?

A

The stock price for Defense Technologies Intl (OTCPK: DTII) is $0.0033 last updated Today at 5:22:32 PM.

Q

Does Defense Technologies Intl (DTII) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Defense Technologies Intl.

Q

When is Defense Technologies Intl (OTCPK:DTII) reporting earnings?

A

Defense Technologies Intl does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Defense Technologies Intl (DTII) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Defense Technologies Intl.

Q

What sector and industry does Defense Technologies Intl (DTII) operate in?

A

Defense Technologies Intl is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.