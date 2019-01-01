|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of CANEX Metals (OTCPK: NOMNF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for CANEX Metals.
There is no analysis for CANEX Metals
The stock price for CANEX Metals (OTCPK: NOMNF) is $0.0814 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 20:49:29 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for CANEX Metals.
CANEX Metals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for CANEX Metals.
CANEX Metals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.