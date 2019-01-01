QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/9.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.07 - 0.13
Mkt Cap
6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
73.4M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
CANEX Metals Inc is a Canada-based junior exploration company. Principally, it is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the development of resource properties. The company holds an interest in Cariboo gold property, Gibson property, and Gold Range Property.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

CANEX Metals Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy CANEX Metals (NOMNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CANEX Metals (OTCPK: NOMNF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are CANEX Metals's (NOMNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for CANEX Metals.

Q

What is the target price for CANEX Metals (NOMNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for CANEX Metals

Q

Current Stock Price for CANEX Metals (NOMNF)?

A

The stock price for CANEX Metals (OTCPK: NOMNF) is $0.0814 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 20:49:29 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does CANEX Metals (NOMNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for CANEX Metals.

Q

When is CANEX Metals (OTCPK:NOMNF) reporting earnings?

A

CANEX Metals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is CANEX Metals (NOMNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CANEX Metals.

Q

What sector and industry does CANEX Metals (NOMNF) operate in?

A

CANEX Metals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.