Range
25.05 - 27.4
Vol / Avg.
50.1K/13.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
20 - 43.05
Mkt Cap
77.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
25.73
P/E
78.79
EPS
2.62
Shares
2.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Air Freight & Logistics
Air T Inc together with its subsidiaries provides air freight service to the express delivery industry. The company's operating segments include Overnight air cargo, Ground equipment sales, and Ground support services, Commercial jet engines and parts, Corporate and Other.

Air T Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Air T (AIRT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Air T (NASDAQ: AIRT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Air T's (AIRT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Air T (AIRT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Air T

Q

Current Stock Price for Air T (AIRT)?

A

The stock price for Air T (NASDAQ: AIRT) is $27.03 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Air T (AIRT) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 28, 2013 to stockholders of record on June 5, 2013.

Q

When is Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) reporting earnings?

A

Air T’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on February 14, 2022.

Q

Is Air T (AIRT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Air T.

Q

What sector and industry does Air T (AIRT) operate in?

A

Air T is in the Industrials sector and Air Freight & Logistics industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.