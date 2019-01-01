QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
Bagger Dave's Burger Tavern Inc operates full-service, ultra-casual restaurants and bars. It specializes in locally-sourced, never-frozen prime rib recipe burgers, all-natural lean turkey burgers, hand-cut fries, locally crafted beers on draft, and hand-dipped milkshakes.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Bagger Dave's Burger Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Bagger Dave's Burger (BDVB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bagger Dave's Burger (OTCPK: BDVB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Bagger Dave's Burger's (BDVB) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Bagger Dave's Burger.

Q

What is the target price for Bagger Dave's Burger (BDVB) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Bagger Dave's Burger

Q

Current Stock Price for Bagger Dave's Burger (BDVB)?

A

The stock price for Bagger Dave's Burger (OTCPK: BDVB) is $0.1143 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:57:34 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Bagger Dave's Burger (BDVB) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bagger Dave's Burger.

Q

When is Bagger Dave's Burger (OTCPK:BDVB) reporting earnings?

A

Bagger Dave's Burger does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Bagger Dave's Burger (BDVB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bagger Dave's Burger.

Q

What sector and industry does Bagger Dave's Burger (BDVB) operate in?

A

Bagger Dave's Burger is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.