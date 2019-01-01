|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Bagger Dave's Burger (OTCPK: BDVB) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Bagger Dave's Burger.
There is no analysis for Bagger Dave's Burger
The stock price for Bagger Dave's Burger (OTCPK: BDVB) is $0.1143 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:57:34 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Bagger Dave's Burger.
Bagger Dave's Burger does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Bagger Dave's Burger.
Bagger Dave's Burger is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.