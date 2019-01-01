Spindletop Oil & Gas Co is an independent oil and gas company. The company is engaged in the exploration, development, production and acquisition of oil and natural gas; the rental of oilfield equipment, and through one of its subsidiaries, the gathering, and marketing of natural gas. It has focused its oil and gas operations principally in Texas, although it operates properties in over six states, including Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Louisiana, Alabama, and Arkansas. Its subsidiaries include Spindletop Drilling Company (SDC) and Prairie Pipeline Co. (PPC). The firm has three business segments: Exploration, acquisition, development and production of oil and natural gas; Natural gas gathering, and Commercial real estate investment.