Spindletop Oil & Gas Co is an independent oil and gas company. The company is engaged in the exploration, development, production and acquisition of oil and natural gas; the rental of oilfield equipment, and through one of its subsidiaries, the gathering, and marketing of natural gas. It has focused its oil and gas operations principally in Texas, although it operates properties in over six states, including Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Louisiana, Alabama, and Arkansas. Its subsidiaries include Spindletop Drilling Company (SDC) and Prairie Pipeline Co. (PPC). The firm has three business segments: Exploration, acquisition, development and production of oil and natural gas; Natural gas gathering, and Commercial real estate investment.

Spindletop Oil & Gas Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Spindletop Oil & Gas (SPND) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Spindletop Oil & Gas (OTCPK: SPND) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Spindletop Oil & Gas's (SPND) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Spindletop Oil & Gas.

Q

What is the target price for Spindletop Oil & Gas (SPND) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Spindletop Oil & Gas

Q

Current Stock Price for Spindletop Oil & Gas (SPND)?

A

The stock price for Spindletop Oil & Gas (OTCPK: SPND) is $3.05 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 14:32:46 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Spindletop Oil & Gas (SPND) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Spindletop Oil & Gas.

Q

When is Spindletop Oil & Gas (OTCPK:SPND) reporting earnings?

A

Spindletop Oil & Gas does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Spindletop Oil & Gas (SPND) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Spindletop Oil & Gas.

Q

What sector and industry does Spindletop Oil & Gas (SPND) operate in?

A

Spindletop Oil & Gas is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.