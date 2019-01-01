QQQ
Benzinga - Jul 8, 2021, 6:19AM
OceanaGold Corp is engaged in the exploration, development, and operation of gold and other minerals, with a presence in the Philippines, New Zealand, and, to a lesser extent, the United States. OceanaGold operates two open-cut gold mines and two underground mines in New Zealand. The group also operates an open cut gold-copper mine and is developing underground operations at Didipio, its flagship mine. The Didipio is located in the north of Luzon Island, approximately 270 kilometers north-northeast of Manila, in the Philippines.

OceanaGold Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy OceanaGold (OCANF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of OceanaGold (OTCPK: OCANF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are OceanaGold's (OCANF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for OceanaGold.

Q

What is the target price for OceanaGold (OCANF) stock?

A

The latest price target for OceanaGold (OTCPK: OCANF) was reported by Barclays on July 8, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting OCANF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for OceanaGold (OCANF)?

A

The stock price for OceanaGold (OTCPK: OCANF) is $1.76 last updated Today at 8:52:40 PM.

Q

Does OceanaGold (OCANF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for OceanaGold.

Q

When is OceanaGold (OTCPK:OCANF) reporting earnings?

A

OceanaGold does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is OceanaGold (OCANF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for OceanaGold.

Q

What sector and industry does OceanaGold (OCANF) operate in?

A

OceanaGold is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.