OceanaGold Corp is engaged in the exploration, development, and operation of gold and other minerals, with a presence in the Philippines, New Zealand, and, to a lesser extent, the United States. OceanaGold operates two open-cut gold mines and two underground mines in New Zealand. The group also operates an open cut gold-copper mine and is developing underground operations at Didipio, its flagship mine. The Didipio is located in the north of Luzon Island, approximately 270 kilometers north-northeast of Manila, in the Philippines.