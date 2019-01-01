QQQ
Range
18.17 - 18.21
Vol / Avg.
2.4K/1.2K
Div / Yield
0.79/4.31%
52 Wk
15.03 - 24.1
Mkt Cap
392.1M
Payout Ratio
38.61
Open
18.21
P/E
8.99
EPS
0.68
Shares
21.5M
Outstanding
Wajax Corp is a Canadian distributor of industrial components. Its core business is the sale of parts and service support of equipment, power systems, and industrial components through a network of branches in Canada. Most of its revenue is generated from the sale of equipment which includes machinery and components used for construction purposes and its industrial components find utility in businesses like mining, forestry and material handling for other industrial purposes. Wajax Corp sells to leading manufacturer brands such as Hitachi, JCB, Bell, Hyster, Palfinger and other similar industries.

Wajax Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Wajax (WJXFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Wajax (OTCPK: WJXFF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Wajax's (WJXFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Wajax.

Q

What is the target price for Wajax (WJXFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Wajax

Q

Current Stock Price for Wajax (WJXFF)?

A

The stock price for Wajax (OTCPK: WJXFF) is $18.21 last updated Today at 4:38:55 PM.

Q

Does Wajax (WJXFF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on September 28, 2005.

Q

When is Wajax (OTCPK:WJXFF) reporting earnings?

A

Wajax does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Wajax (WJXFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Wajax.

Q

What sector and industry does Wajax (WJXFF) operate in?

A

Wajax is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.