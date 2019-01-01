QQQ
Founded in 1890 in Osaka, Japan, Kubota is the third-largest agricultural machinery manufacturer in the world; it focuses on tractors and rice farming equipment. Its machinery business, which includes farm, agriculture, construction, and electronic-equipped machinery, accounts for more than 80% of its revenue. The remainder mainly comprises its water and environmental business, which includes pumps, pipes, environmental control plants, and other products. Japan and North America are Kubota's main markets, each accounting for around a third of its revenue, followed by the rest of Asia and Europe.

Kubota Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Kubota (KUBTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Kubota (OTCPK: KUBTF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Kubota's (KUBTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Kubota.

Q

What is the target price for Kubota (KUBTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Kubota

Q

Current Stock Price for Kubota (KUBTF)?

A

The stock price for Kubota (OTCPK: KUBTF) is $17.9999 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 19:14:31 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Kubota (KUBTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kubota.

Q

When is Kubota (OTCPK:KUBTF) reporting earnings?

A

Kubota does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Kubota (KUBTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Kubota.

Q

What sector and industry does Kubota (KUBTF) operate in?

A

Kubota is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.