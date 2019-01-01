QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Accor operates 769,000 rooms across over 30 brands addressing the economy through luxury segments, as of Sept. 30, 2021. Ibis (economy scale) is the largest brand (38% of total rooms at the end of 2020), followed by Novotel (14%) and Mercure (15%). FRHI offers additional luxury and North American exposure. After the sale of the majority of HotelInvest (owned assets) in 2018-19, the majority of total EBITDA comes from HotelServices (asset-light). Northern Europe represents 23% of rooms, Southern Europe 21%, Asia-Pacific region 32%, Americas 13%, and India, Middle East, and Africa 12%. Economy and midscale are 74% of rooms.

Accor Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Accor (ACRFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Accor (OTCPK: ACRFF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Accor's (ACRFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Accor.

Q

What is the target price for Accor (ACRFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Accor

Q

Current Stock Price for Accor (ACRFF)?

A

The stock price for Accor (OTCPK: ACRFF) is $35.5 last updated Thu Feb 03 2022 19:05:38 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Accor (ACRFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Accor.

Q

When is Accor (OTCPK:ACRFF) reporting earnings?

A

Accor does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Accor (ACRFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Accor.

Q

What sector and industry does Accor (ACRFF) operate in?

A

Accor is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.