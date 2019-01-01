QQQ
Range
0.03 - 0.03
Vol / Avg.
20.8K/17.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.02 - 0.17
Mkt Cap
1.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.03
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
-
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Commercial Services & Supplies
NUGL Inc provides search engine and online directory for the marijuana industry that adjusts rankings based on community input. Its database includes listings for dispensaries, strains, doctors, lawyers, service professionals, vape shops, hydro stores, and brands. The company focuses on leading the evolution in business relations, development, and organic data in the cannabis industry with metasearch technology.

NUGL Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy NUGL (NUGL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of NUGL (OTCPK: NUGL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are NUGL's (NUGL) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for NUGL.

Q

What is the target price for NUGL (NUGL) stock?

A

There is no analysis for NUGL

Q

Current Stock Price for NUGL (NUGL)?

A

The stock price for NUGL (OTCPK: NUGL) is $0.029 last updated Today at 7:32:38 PM.

Q

Does NUGL (NUGL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for NUGL.

Q

When is NUGL (OTCPK:NUGL) reporting earnings?

A

NUGL does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is NUGL (NUGL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for NUGL.

Q

What sector and industry does NUGL (NUGL) operate in?

A

NUGL is in the Industrials sector and Commercial Services & Supplies industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.