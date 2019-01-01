Prosegur Cash SA is engaged in the transit business and the outsourcing of services to financial institutions, retail establishments, government agencies and central banks, national mints, jewelers and other business activities around the world. The company's business lines can be categorized into Transport, Cash management, and New Products such as Automation of payments in shops using self-service cash machines, among others. The Business Divisions of the company are divided into three geographical segments: Europe, Asia-Oceania-Africa (AOA) and Ibero-America. The majority of the revenue is generated from the Ibero-America segment.