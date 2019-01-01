QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0.2K/1.1K
Div / Yield
0.2/4.63%
52 Wk
2.8 - 7.72
Mkt Cap
1.3B
Payout Ratio
288.61
Open
-
P/E
76.09
EPS
0.05
Shares
300.4M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Commercial Services & Supplies
Prosegur Cash SA is engaged in the transit business and the outsourcing of services to financial institutions, retail establishments, government agencies and central banks, national mints, jewelers and other business activities around the world. The company's business lines can be categorized into Transport, Cash management, and New Products such as Automation of payments in shops using self-service cash machines, among others. The Business Divisions of the company are divided into three geographical segments: Europe, Asia-Oceania-Africa (AOA) and Ibero-America. The majority of the revenue is generated from the Ibero-America segment.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Prosegur Cash Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Prosegur Cash (PGUCY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Prosegur Cash (OTCPK: PGUCY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Prosegur Cash's (PGUCY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Prosegur Cash.

Q

What is the target price for Prosegur Cash (PGUCY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Prosegur Cash

Q

Current Stock Price for Prosegur Cash (PGUCY)?

A

The stock price for Prosegur Cash (OTCPK: PGUCY) is $4.31 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 18:56:51 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Prosegur Cash (PGUCY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Prosegur Cash.

Q

When is Prosegur Cash (OTCPK:PGUCY) reporting earnings?

A

Prosegur Cash does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Prosegur Cash (PGUCY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Prosegur Cash.

Q

What sector and industry does Prosegur Cash (PGUCY) operate in?

A

Prosegur Cash is in the Industrials sector and Commercial Services & Supplies industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.