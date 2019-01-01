QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/2.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 1.8
Mkt Cap
1.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.08
Shares
4.1M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sunstock Inc is a United States-based company that is engaged in the buying, selling, and distribution of precious metals. The company specialises in retailing of gold, silver, and rare coins.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Sunstock Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sunstock (SSOK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sunstock (OTCPK: SSOK) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sunstock's (SSOK) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sunstock.

Q

What is the target price for Sunstock (SSOK) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sunstock

Q

Current Stock Price for Sunstock (SSOK)?

A

The stock price for Sunstock (OTCPK: SSOK) is $0.2599 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:39:13 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sunstock (SSOK) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sunstock.

Q

When is Sunstock (OTCPK:SSOK) reporting earnings?

A

Sunstock does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sunstock (SSOK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sunstock.

Q

What sector and industry does Sunstock (SSOK) operate in?

A

Sunstock is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.