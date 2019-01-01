Citizens Financial Services Inc is a Pennsylvania-chartered bank and trust company. The company through its banking subsidiary provides banking activities and services for individual, business, governmental and institutional customers. Its activities and services include checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential, commercial and agricultural real estate, commercial and industrial, state and political subdivision and consumer loans, and a range of other specialized financial services. The Trust and Investment division of the Bank offers a full range of client investment, estate, mineral management and retirement services.