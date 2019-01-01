QQQ
Sector: Financials. Industry: Banks
Citizens Financial Services Inc is a Pennsylvania-chartered bank and trust company. The company through its banking subsidiary provides banking activities and services for individual, business, governmental and institutional customers. Its activities and services include checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential, commercial and agricultural real estate, commercial and industrial, state and political subdivision and consumer loans, and a range of other specialized financial services. The Trust and Investment division of the Bank offers a full range of client investment, estate, mineral management and retirement services.

Citizens Financial Servs Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Citizens Financial Servs (CZFS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Citizens Financial Servs (OTCPK: CZFS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Citizens Financial Servs's (CZFS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Citizens Financial Servs.

Q

What is the target price for Citizens Financial Servs (CZFS) stock?

A

The latest price target for Citizens Financial Servs (OTCPK: CZFS) was reported by Janney Montgomery Scott on January 26, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 63.00 expecting CZFS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 1.37% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Citizens Financial Servs (CZFS)?

A

The stock price for Citizens Financial Servs (OTCPK: CZFS) is $62.15 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 14:30:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Citizens Financial Servs (CZFS) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 30, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 15, 2021.

Q

When is Citizens Financial Servs (OTCPK:CZFS) reporting earnings?

A

Citizens Financial Servs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Citizens Financial Servs (CZFS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Citizens Financial Servs.

Q

What sector and industry does Citizens Financial Servs (CZFS) operate in?

A

Citizens Financial Servs is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.