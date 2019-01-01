AlumiFuel Power Corp is an early production stage renewable energy company that generates hydrogen gas and heat through the chemical reaction of aluminum, water, and proprietary additives. The company's hydrogen/heat output is also being designed and developed to drive turbine-based underwater propulsion systems and auxiliary power systems, and as the fuel for flameless ration heaters. Hydrogen generated by its products fill inflatable devices, such as weather balloons, feed fuel cells for portable and backup power, and replace hard-to-handle and high-pressure K-Cylinders.