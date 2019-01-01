QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/7.3M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0.01
Mkt Cap
470.3K
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
4.7B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Materials.Industry: Chemicals
AlumiFuel Power Corp is an early production stage renewable energy company that generates hydrogen gas and heat through the chemical reaction of aluminum, water, and proprietary additives. The company's hydrogen/heat output is also being designed and developed to drive turbine-based underwater propulsion systems and auxiliary power systems, and as the fuel for flameless ration heaters. Hydrogen generated by its products fill inflatable devices, such as weather balloons, feed fuel cells for portable and backup power, and replace hard-to-handle and high-pressure K-Cylinders.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

AlumiFuel Power Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy AlumiFuel Power (AFPW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of AlumiFuel Power (OTCEM: AFPW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are AlumiFuel Power's (AFPW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for AlumiFuel Power.

Q

What is the target price for AlumiFuel Power (AFPW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for AlumiFuel Power

Q

Current Stock Price for AlumiFuel Power (AFPW)?

A

The stock price for AlumiFuel Power (OTCEM: AFPW) is $0.0001 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 18:05:14 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does AlumiFuel Power (AFPW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for AlumiFuel Power.

Q

When is AlumiFuel Power (OTCEM:AFPW) reporting earnings?

A

AlumiFuel Power does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is AlumiFuel Power (AFPW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for AlumiFuel Power.

Q

What sector and industry does AlumiFuel Power (AFPW) operate in?

A

AlumiFuel Power is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.