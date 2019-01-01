E-L Financial Corp Ltd operates as an investment and insurance holding company. The firm organizes itself into two segments namely E-L Corporate and Empire Life. The Empire Life operating segment underwrites life and health insurance policies and provides segregated funds, mutual funds, and annuity products whereas, the E-L Corporate segment operations include the oversight of investments in global equities held through holdings of common shares, investment funds, closed-end investment companies, and other private companies. The firm generates a majority of its revenue from the Empire Life segment in the form of premiums.