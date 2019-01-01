QQQ
Range
725.71 - 725.71
Vol / Avg.
0K/0.2K
Div / Yield
7.97/1.09%
52 Wk
638.9 - 820.4
Mkt Cap
2.7B
Payout Ratio
2.2
Open
725.71
P/E
2.74
EPS
45.47
Shares
3.7M
Outstanding
E-L Financial Corp Ltd operates as an investment and insurance holding company. The firm organizes itself into two segments namely E-L Corporate and Empire Life. The Empire Life operating segment underwrites life and health insurance policies and provides segregated funds, mutual funds, and annuity products whereas, the E-L Corporate segment operations include the oversight of investments in global equities held through holdings of common shares, investment funds, closed-end investment companies, and other private companies. The firm generates a majority of its revenue from the Empire Life segment in the form of premiums.

E-L Financial Corp Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy E-L Financial Corp (ELFIF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of E-L Financial Corp (OTCPK: ELFIF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are E-L Financial Corp's (ELFIF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for E-L Financial Corp.

Q

What is the target price for E-L Financial Corp (ELFIF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for E-L Financial Corp

Q

Current Stock Price for E-L Financial Corp (ELFIF)?

A

The stock price for E-L Financial Corp (OTCPK: ELFIF) is $725.71 last updated Today at 8:59:53 PM.

Q

Does E-L Financial Corp (ELFIF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 17, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 27, 2018.

Q

When is E-L Financial Corp (OTCPK:ELFIF) reporting earnings?

A

E-L Financial Corp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is E-L Financial Corp (ELFIF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for E-L Financial Corp.

Q

What sector and industry does E-L Financial Corp (ELFIF) operate in?

A

E-L Financial Corp is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.