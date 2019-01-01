Xinyi Glass Holdings Ltd is engaged in the production and sales of float glass products, automobile glass products, construction glass products and a variety of related products in the PRC and Malaysia. It produces and sells range of glass products, including automobile glass, energy-saving architectural glass, high-quality float glass and other glass products for different commercial and industrial applications. Its glass products are sold to customers in over 140 countries and territories, including the PRC, Hong Kong, the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and countries in Asia, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, and America. Its segments include float glass; automobile glass; and architectural glass out of which the float glass segment accounts for the majority of revenue.