AU Optronics Corp is a Taiwan-based company that manufactures and distributes thin-film-transistor liquid-crystal-display (TFT-LCD) panels to original equipment manufacturers. Its panels range from 17 inches to 85 inches and are used in television sets, desktop monitors, notebooks, and tablets. The firm's smaller solar business also produces solar materials, such as ingots and solar wafers to sell to installers, solar system integrators and property developers. AU Optronics has manufacturing facilities in Taiwan, Japan, and Malaysia.