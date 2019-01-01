QQQ
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components
AU Optronics Corp is a Taiwan-based company that manufactures and distributes thin-film-transistor liquid-crystal-display (TFT-LCD) panels to original equipment manufacturers. Its panels range from 17 inches to 85 inches and are used in television sets, desktop monitors, notebooks, and tablets. The firm's smaller solar business also produces solar materials, such as ingots and solar wafers to sell to installers, solar system integrators and property developers. AU Optronics has manufacturing facilities in Taiwan, Japan, and Malaysia.

AU Optronics Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy AU Optronics (AUOTY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of AU Optronics (OTCPK: AUOTY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are AU Optronics's (AUOTY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for AU Optronics.

Q

What is the target price for AU Optronics (AUOTY) stock?

A

The latest price target for AU Optronics (OTCPK: AUOTY) was reported by Citigroup on June 9, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting AUOTY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for AU Optronics (AUOTY)?

A

The stock price for AU Optronics (OTCPK: AUOTY) is $7.33 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:41 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does AU Optronics (AUOTY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for AU Optronics.

Q

When is AU Optronics (OTCPK:AUOTY) reporting earnings?

A

AU Optronics does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is AU Optronics (AUOTY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for AU Optronics.

Q

What sector and industry does AU Optronics (AUOTY) operate in?

A

AU Optronics is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.