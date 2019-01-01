QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/6.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.42 - 0.97
Mkt Cap
56M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
133.3M
Outstanding
Loncor Gold Inc is a gold exploration company. It is engaged in exploration and project development. It focuses on the Ngayu project, the Imbo project, the Makapela project among others.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Loncor Gold Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Loncor Gold (LONCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Loncor Gold (OTCQX: LONCF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Loncor Gold's (LONCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Loncor Gold.

Q

What is the target price for Loncor Gold (LONCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Loncor Gold

Q

Current Stock Price for Loncor Gold (LONCF)?

A

The stock price for Loncor Gold (OTCQX: LONCF) is $0.42 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 16:34:37 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Loncor Gold (LONCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Loncor Gold.

Q

When is Loncor Gold (OTCQX:LONCF) reporting earnings?

A

Loncor Gold does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Loncor Gold (LONCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Loncor Gold.

Q

What sector and industry does Loncor Gold (LONCF) operate in?

A

Loncor Gold is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.