Range
14.13 - 14.84
Vol / Avg.
0.4K/0.9K
Div / Yield
0.68/4.62%
52 Wk
10.95 - 15.33
Mkt Cap
51.5B
Payout Ratio
114.59
Open
14.84
P/E
25.1
EPS
0
Shares
3.6B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
National Grid owns and operates the electric and gas transmission system in England and Wales. In 2019, it divested its U.K. natural gas distribution business. In the Northeastern United States, it serves 7.1 million electricity and gas customers combined in three states. It also owns regulated transmission and electricity generation in the United States, metering services, merchant transmission lines in the U.K., and the Grain (U.K.) liquefied natural gas facility.

Analyst Ratings

National Grid Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy National Grid (NGGTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of National Grid (OTCPK: NGGTF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are National Grid's (NGGTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for National Grid.

Q

What is the target price for National Grid (NGGTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for National Grid

Q

Current Stock Price for National Grid (NGGTF)?

A

The stock price for National Grid (OTCPK: NGGTF) is $14.125 last updated Today at 4:24:05 PM.

Q

Does National Grid (NGGTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for National Grid.

Q

When is National Grid (OTCPK:NGGTF) reporting earnings?

A

National Grid does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is National Grid (NGGTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for National Grid.

Q

What sector and industry does National Grid (NGGTF) operate in?

A

National Grid is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.