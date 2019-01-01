RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and psychiatric disorders. The pipeline products of the company are dronabinol which is developed for the treatment of OSA (Obstructive Sleep Apnea), a form of sleep apnea; CX1739 for the treatment of chronic central sleep apnea; CX717 and CX1942 is an injectable dosage for respiratory depression or vaso-occlusive passes associated with sickle cell disease. The company also focuses on developing another class of compounds called ampakines for the treatment of various respiratory disorders.