Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/269.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.01 - 0.1
Mkt Cap
1.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
94.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and psychiatric disorders. The pipeline products of the company are dronabinol which is developed for the treatment of OSA (Obstructive Sleep Apnea), a form of sleep apnea; CX1739 for the treatment of chronic central sleep apnea; CX717 and CX1942 is an injectable dosage for respiratory depression or vaso-occlusive passes associated with sickle cell disease. The company also focuses on developing another class of compounds called ampakines for the treatment of various respiratory disorders.

RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy RespireRx Pharmaceuticals (RSPI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of RespireRx Pharmaceuticals (OTCQB: RSPI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are RespireRx Pharmaceuticals's (RSPI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for RespireRx Pharmaceuticals.

Q

What is the target price for RespireRx Pharmaceuticals (RSPI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for RespireRx Pharmaceuticals

Q

Current Stock Price for RespireRx Pharmaceuticals (RSPI)?

A

The stock price for RespireRx Pharmaceuticals (OTCQB: RSPI) is $0.0128 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 15:08:08 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does RespireRx Pharmaceuticals (RSPI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for RespireRx Pharmaceuticals.

Q

When is RespireRx Pharmaceuticals (OTCQB:RSPI) reporting earnings?

A

RespireRx Pharmaceuticals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is RespireRx Pharmaceuticals (RSPI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for RespireRx Pharmaceuticals.

Q

What sector and industry does RespireRx Pharmaceuticals (RSPI) operate in?

A

RespireRx Pharmaceuticals is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.