OriginClear Inc is a provider of water treatment solutions and the developer of a breakthrough water cleanup technology. It provides expertise, technology, and capital to help make clean water available for all. The company licenses its breakthrough technology worldwide to treat heavily polluted waters and also remove harmful micro-contaminants from drinking water, using minimal energy, chemicals, and materials. It is building a network of profitable water service companies to expand its global market presence and technical expertise. The company is deploying its blockchain-based WaterChain initiative to fund next-generation water recycling systems that can propel the world's water supply forward into a cleaner future.