Range
0.02 - 0.03
Vol / Avg.
273.9K/336.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.02 - 0.15
Mkt Cap
7.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.02
P/E
-
EPS
0.09
Shares
299.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials. Industry: Machinery
OriginClear Inc is a provider of water treatment solutions and the developer of a breakthrough water cleanup technology. It provides expertise, technology, and capital to help make clean water available for all. The company licenses its breakthrough technology worldwide to treat heavily polluted waters and also remove harmful micro-contaminants from drinking water, using minimal energy, chemicals, and materials. It is building a network of profitable water service companies to expand its global market presence and technical expertise. The company is deploying its blockchain-based WaterChain initiative to fund next-generation water recycling systems that can propel the world's water supply forward into a cleaner future.

OriginClear Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy OriginClear (OCLN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of OriginClear (OTCPK: OCLN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are OriginClear's (OCLN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for OriginClear.

Q

What is the target price for OriginClear (OCLN) stock?

A

There is no analysis for OriginClear

Q

Current Stock Price for OriginClear (OCLN)?

A

The stock price for OriginClear (OTCPK: OCLN) is $0.02535 last updated Today at 7:33:06 PM.

Q

Does OriginClear (OCLN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for OriginClear.

Q

When is OriginClear (OTCPK:OCLN) reporting earnings?

A

OriginClear does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is OriginClear (OCLN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for OriginClear.

Q

What sector and industry does OriginClear (OCLN) operate in?

A

OriginClear is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.