QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/40.8K
Div / Yield
0.28/0.88%
52 Wk
30.25 - 50.53
Mkt Cap
23.7B
Payout Ratio
25.75
Open
-
P/E
30.18
EPS
28.7
Shares
756M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Mar 9, 2021, 6:07AM
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
Terumo Corp manufactures and sells medical products and equipment. The firm has three main businesses: blood management, cardiac and vascular, and general hospital. The cardiac and vascular business generates the largest proportion of revenue and sells cardiac and endovascular interventional therapies, cardiovascular surgical systems, neurovascular products, and vascular graft products. The general hospital business includes diabetes management, consumer healthcare, drug and device technologies, and general hospital products. The blood management business sells blood component, therapeutic apheresis, and cellular technologies. Terumo generates the majority of its revenue in Asia, with Japan contributing the largest proportion of Asian revenue.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Terumo Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Terumo (TRUMY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Terumo (OTCPK: TRUMY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Terumo's (TRUMY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Terumo.

Q

What is the target price for Terumo (TRUMY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Terumo

Q

Current Stock Price for Terumo (TRUMY)?

A

The stock price for Terumo (OTCPK: TRUMY) is $31.32 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:53:16 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Terumo (TRUMY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.29 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 7, 2009 to stockholders of record on Invalid DateTime.

Q

When is Terumo (OTCPK:TRUMY) reporting earnings?

A

Terumo does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Terumo (TRUMY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Terumo.

Q

What sector and industry does Terumo (TRUMY) operate in?

A

Terumo is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.