Thai Airways International PCL is a state-owned enterprise (Thailand) operating domestic, regional, and intercontinental flights. The company has three main businesses: air transport (majority of total revenue), business units, and support services. The air transport business focuses on transportation of passengers, cargo, and mail. It utilizes scheduled and chartered flights to domestic and international destinations. The business units segment works to ensure all flights reach their destination on time and at the correct location. Additionally, it offers support with cargo terminal handling, group equipment services, and catering services. The majority of revenue originates outside of Thailand, with the biggest source coming from Europe.