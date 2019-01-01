QQQ
Thai Airways International PCL is a state-owned enterprise (Thailand) operating domestic, regional, and intercontinental flights. The company has three main businesses: air transport (majority of total revenue), business units, and support services. The air transport business focuses on transportation of passengers, cargo, and mail. It utilizes scheduled and chartered flights to domestic and international destinations. The business units segment works to ensure all flights reach their destination on time and at the correct location. Additionally, it offers support with cargo terminal handling, group equipment services, and catering services. The majority of revenue originates outside of Thailand, with the biggest source coming from Europe.

Thai Airways Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Thai Airways (TAWNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Thai Airways (OTCEM: TAWNF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Thai Airways's (TAWNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Thai Airways.

Q

What is the target price for Thai Airways (TAWNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Thai Airways

Q

Current Stock Price for Thai Airways (TAWNF)?

A

The stock price for Thai Airways (OTCEM: TAWNF) is $0.01515 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 17:08:06 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Thai Airways (TAWNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Thai Airways.

Q

When is Thai Airways (OTCEM:TAWNF) reporting earnings?

A

Thai Airways does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Thai Airways (TAWNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Thai Airways.

Q

What sector and industry does Thai Airways (TAWNF) operate in?

A

Thai Airways is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.