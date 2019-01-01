QQQ
Range
0.14 - 0.14
Vol / Avg.
105.4K/78.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.08 - 0.22
Mkt Cap
213.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.14
P/E
-
Shares
1.6B
Outstanding
Arafura Resources Ltd is engaged in mineral exploration, definition, and development of Neodymium-Praseodymium oxide product, mining and associated infrastructure, social and environmental feasibility evaluations, and Nolans Project engineering studies.

Arafura Resources Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Arafura Resources (ARAFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Arafura Resources (OTCPK: ARAFF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Arafura Resources's (ARAFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Arafura Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Arafura Resources (ARAFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Arafura Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Arafura Resources (ARAFF)?

A

The stock price for Arafura Resources (OTCPK: ARAFF) is $0.1377 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 18:49:47 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Arafura Resources (ARAFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Arafura Resources.

Q

When is Arafura Resources (OTCPK:ARAFF) reporting earnings?

A

Arafura Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Arafura Resources (ARAFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Arafura Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Arafura Resources (ARAFF) operate in?

A

Arafura Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.