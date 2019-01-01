|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Cannabiz Mobile (OTCEM: LGBI) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Cannabiz Mobile.
There is no analysis for Cannabiz Mobile
The stock price for Cannabiz Mobile (OTCEM: LGBI) is $0.0001 last updated Tue Feb 15 2022 14:30:18 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Cannabiz Mobile.
Cannabiz Mobile does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Cannabiz Mobile.
Cannabiz Mobile is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.