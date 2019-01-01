QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/22.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.4 - 1.18
Mkt Cap
13.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.04
Shares
29.4M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Apr 8, 2021, 10:42AM
Intermap Technologies Corp is engaged in the provision of digital mapping and related services. The company provides geospatial services, from custom 3D mapping and data fusion to a Web-based software application. It offers these solutions to a range of applications, including location-based information, geographic information systems, engineering, geospatial risk assessment, oil and gas, renewable energy, hydrology, environmental planning, land management, wireless communications, transportation, advertising, and 3D visualization. Geographically, it operates in the United States which is the key revenue driver, Canada, Asia-Pacific, and Europe.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Intermap Technologies Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Intermap Technologies (ITMSF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Intermap Technologies (OTCQX: ITMSF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Intermap Technologies's (ITMSF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Intermap Technologies.

Q

What is the target price for Intermap Technologies (ITMSF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Intermap Technologies

Q

Current Stock Price for Intermap Technologies (ITMSF)?

A

The stock price for Intermap Technologies (OTCQX: ITMSF) is $0.455 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 16:16:51 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Intermap Technologies (ITMSF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Intermap Technologies.

Q

When is Intermap Technologies (OTCQX:ITMSF) reporting earnings?

A

Intermap Technologies does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Intermap Technologies (ITMSF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Intermap Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does Intermap Technologies (ITMSF) operate in?

A

Intermap Technologies is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.