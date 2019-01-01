Intermap Technologies Corp is engaged in the provision of digital mapping and related services. The company provides geospatial services, from custom 3D mapping and data fusion to a Web-based software application. It offers these solutions to a range of applications, including location-based information, geographic information systems, engineering, geospatial risk assessment, oil and gas, renewable energy, hydrology, environmental planning, land management, wireless communications, transportation, advertising, and 3D visualization. Geographically, it operates in the United States which is the key revenue driver, Canada, Asia-Pacific, and Europe.