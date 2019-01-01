Stornoway Diamond Corp is a leading Canadian diamond exploration and producing company. Its principal business is the development of its flagship asset, the fully-owned Renard Mine, located in Quebec, Canada. The company intends to grow its business through the exploration and development of its mines. Stornoway also holds interests in a portfolio of exploration assets across Canada through owned properties and joint ventures. These properties and joint ventures include projects such as Adamantin, Qilalugaq and Pikoo.