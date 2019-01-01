QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Communications Equipment
Fortran Corp is a telecommunications system integrator. The company is primarily engaged in the telecom sales and services business. It is also engaged in designing, sourcing, implementing, and maintaining complex communications solutions and the installation, service, and repair of cooling towers. It offers a range of services such as network services, business Ethernet services, data network services, internet access, and voice services.

Fortran Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Fortran (FRTN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Fortran (OTCPK: FRTN) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Fortran's (FRTN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Fortran.

Q

What is the target price for Fortran (FRTN) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Fortran

Q

Current Stock Price for Fortran (FRTN)?

A

The stock price for Fortran (OTCPK: FRTN) is $0.1439 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 14:33:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Fortran (FRTN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Fortran.

Q

When is Fortran (OTCPK:FRTN) reporting earnings?

A

Fortran does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Fortran (FRTN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Fortran.

Q

What sector and industry does Fortran (FRTN) operate in?

A

Fortran is in the Information Technology sector and Communications Equipment industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.