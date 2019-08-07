Stocks That Fell Through 52-Week Lows Wednesday
On Wednesday, 625 companies set new 52-week lows.
Highlights:
- Industrial And Comml Bank (OTC: IDCBY) was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low.
- RightSmile (OTC: RIGH) was the smallest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low
- Twinlab Consolidated (OTC: TLCC)'s stock made the biggest reversal, trading up 400.0% shortly after dropping to a new 52-week low.
The stocks that set new 52-week lows on Wednesday:
- Industrial And Comml Bank (OTC: IDCBY) shares moved up 0.16% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $12.53, drifting up 0.16%.
- Industrial And Comml Bank (OTC: IDCBF) stock hit $0.63 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.2%.
- Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) shares moved down 1.23% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $36.40, drifting down 1.23%.
- HSBC Holdings (OTC: HBCYF) stock drifted down 3.38% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $7.43.
- Agricultural Bank China (OTC: ACGBF) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.37 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 3.78%.
- PetroChina Co (NYSE: PTR) stock drifted down 1.64% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $48.90.
- BP (OTC: BPAQF) shares made a new 52-week low of $6.04 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.69% for the day.
- Signet Jewelers (NYSE: SIG) shares hit a yearly low of $15.46. The stock was down 6.06% on the session.
- AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $64.28 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.63%.
- 3M (NYSE: MMM) stock hit a yearly low of $159.20. The stock was down 2.94% for the day.
- ReneSola (OTC: SNPMF) stock drifted down 8.18% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.92.
- China Petroleum & Chem (NYSE: SOL) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.55. The stock was down 9.84% on the session.
- ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) stock drifted down 2.71% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $53.20.
- Equinor (NYSE: EQNR) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $16.71. Shares traded down 2.18%.
- Eni (NYSE: E) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $29.64 and moving down 1.57%.
- Daimler (OTC: DDAIF) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $48.37 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.35%.
- Spindletop Oil & Gas (OTC: SPND) shares fell to $1.82 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.15%.
- StillCanna (OTC: SCNNF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.61 on Wednesday morning, moving down 5.58%.
- SL Green Realty (NYSE: SLG) shares set a new 52-week low of $76.20. The stock traded down 0.91%.
- Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY) stock set a new 52-week low of $46.68 on Wednesday, moving down 5.32%.
- BCE (OTC: BCEFF) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $11.30 and moving down 2.43%.
- Uranium Energy (AMEX: UEC) shares set a new yearly low of $0.89 this morning. The stock was down 3.02% on the session.
- Tellurian (OTC: TEFOF) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $7.14 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.19%.
- Telefonica (NASDAQ: TELL) shares set a new yearly low of $5.30 this morning. The stock was down 2.21% on the session.
- ABB (NYSE: ABB) shares made a new 52-week low of $17.80 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.28% for the day.
- BOC Hong Kong Holdings (OTC: BHKLY) stock drifted down 1.49% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $69.57.
- Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU) stock set a new 52-week low of $98.39 on Wednesday, moving down 0.47%.
- China Telecom Corp (NYSE: CHA) shares hit a yearly low of $42.43. The stock was down 0.96% on the session.
- CK Hutchison Holdings (OTC: CKHUY) shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.62 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.81%.
- CK Hutchison Holdings (OTC: CKHUF) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $8.51 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.04%.
- BBVA (OTC: BBVXF) stock set a new 52-week low of $4.88 on Wednesday, moving down 0.64%.
- BBVA (NYSE: BBVA) shares hit a yearly low of $4.85. The stock was down 2.0% on the session.
- Apache (NYSE: APA) stock hit a yearly low of $22.24. The stock was down 5.08% for the day.
- Superior Industries Intl (NYSE: SUP) shares fell to $2.38 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.21%.
- China Unicom (NYSE: CHU) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $9.09. Shares traded down 1.68%.
- Halliburton (NYSE: HAL) stock hit $19.47 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.76%.
- Nordea Bank (OTC: NRDBY) shares were down 1.69% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $6.22.
- KBC (OTC: KBCSY) shares were down 2.39% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $30.05.
- MPLX (NYSE: MPLX) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $27.01 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.42%.
- Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE: PXD) shares set a new yearly low of $114.79 this morning. The stock was up 0.45% on the session.
- Repsol (OTC: REPYY) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $14.73 and moving down 1.83%.
- Repsol (OTC: REPYF) stock set a new 52-week low of $14.50 on Wednesday, moving down 2.23%.
- Cardinal Health (NYSE: CAH) stock hit $42.00 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.56%.
- Spirit Airlines (OTC: RYCEY) shares hit a yearly low of $9.02. The stock was down 1.26% on the session.
- Rolls-Royce Holdings (NYSE: SAVE) shares were down 4.68% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $40.40.
- Panasonic (OTC: PCRFY) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $7.69 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.76%.
- Panasonic (OTC: PCRFF) shares moved down 3.39% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $7.63, drifting down 3.39%.
- Shenandoah (NASDAQ: SHEN) shares made a new 52-week low of $33.18 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.95% for the day.
- Abiomed (NASDAQ: ABMD) shares were down 4.5% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $197.00.
- Skyworth Group (OTC: SWDHY) shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.59 on Wednesday morning, moving down 1.3%.
- Surgery Partners (NASDAQ: SGRY) shares made a new 52-week low of $5.97 on Wednesday. The stock was down 3.03% for the day.
- Credicorp (NYSE: BAP) shares hit a yearly low of $206.25. The stock was up 1.11% on the session.
- POSCO (NYSE: PKX) stock hit a yearly low of $42.05. The stock was down 2.27% for the day.
- Intl Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE: IFF) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $117.29 and moving up 0.43%.
- Schlumberger (NYSE: SLB) shares were down 4.1% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $34.45.
- CaixaBank (OTC: CAIXY) stock hit $0.75 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.12%.
- Encana (NYSE: ECA) shares were down 2.32% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.01.
- Marathon Oil (NYSE: MRO) stock hit a yearly low of $11.82. The stock was down 2.63% for the day.
- ArcelorMittal (NYSE: MT) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $13.76. Shares traded down 1.91%.
- New World Dev Co (OTC: NDVLY) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.44. The stock traded down 1.21%.
- Kasikornbank Public Co (OTC: KPCPY) shares made a new 52-week low of $21.72 on Wednesday. The stock was down 3.8% for the day.
- KB Financial Group (NYSE: KB) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $32.56. Shares traded down 1.39%.
- Nippon Steel (OTC: NPSCY) stock hit a new 52-week low of $14.03. The stock was down 1.29% on the session.
- Extended Stay America (NASDAQ: STAY) shares set a new 52-week low of $13.79. The stock traded down 5.53%.
- Danske Bank (OTC: DNKEY) shares moved down 1.45% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $7.09, drifting down 1.45%.
- Svenska Handelsbanken (OTC: SVNLY) shares fell to $4.37 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.11%.
- Citrix Systems (NASDAQ: CTXS) shares hit a yearly low of $90.44. The stock was down 0.84% on the session.
- Continental Resources (NYSE: CLR) stock hit $30.30 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.11%.
- NN Group (OTC: NNGRY) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $35.25 and moving down 0.6%.
- NN Group (OTC: NNGPF) stock hit $17.43 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.07%.
- WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ: WETF) shares made a new 52-week low of $5.52 on Wednesday. The stock was down 5.41% for the day.
- Tourmaline Oil (OTC: TRMLF) shares set a new yearly low of $10.41 this morning. The stock was down 2.18% on the session.
- Bangkok Bank (OTC: BKKLY) stock set a new 52-week low of $28.36 on Wednesday, moving down 2.21%.
- Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE: SMLP) stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.44. The stock was down 9.41% on the session.
- Xinyi Glass Holdings (OTC: XYIGF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $0.92. Shares traded down 3.81%.
- Rollins (NYSE: ROL) shares were up 0.38% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $31.87.
- Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE: COG) shares set a new 52-week low of $17.17. The stock traded up 0.06%.
- Telefonica (NYSE: TEF) stock hit a yearly low of $7.21. The stock was down 0.75% for the day.
- F5 Networks (NASDAQ: FFIV) shares were down 2.86% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $131.52.
- Dairy Farm Intl Hldgs (OTC: DFIHY) shares were down 2.52% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $34.18.
- Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL) shares fell to $94.56 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.99%.
- Emera (OTC: ERRAF) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $13.71 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 3.24%.
- Simon Property Group (OTC: SHWDY) stock drifted down 0.36% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $24.38.
- Showa Denko (NYSE: SPG) stock drifted down 14.25% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $152.57.
- Mitsubishi Motors (OTC: MMTOF) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.10 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.2%.
- Aegon (NYSE: AEG) shares fell to $4.26 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.29%.
- AIB Group (OTC: AIBGY) stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.33. The stock was down 12.36% on the session.
- Mondi (OTC: MONDF) stock hit a yearly low of $19.00. The stock was down 3.01% for the day.
- Vermilion Energy (NYSE: VET) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $15.44 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.54%.
- Comerica (NYSE: CMA) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $63.10. Shares traded down 4.32%.
- Bunzl (OTC: BZLFY) stock hit a yearly low of $24.85. The stock was down 0.69% for the day.
- Teva Pharmaceutical Indus (OTC: TEVJF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.80. The stock was down 2.57% on the session.
- Tallgrass Energy (NYSE: TGE) shares were down 8.6% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $17.20.
- Commerzbank (OTC: CRZBY) stock set a new 52-week low of $6.12 on Wednesday, moving down 6.36%.
- Commerzbank (OTC: CRZBF) stock hit a yearly low of $6.05. The stock was down 6.76% for the day.
- South32 (OTC: SHTLF) stock drifted down 8.42% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.85.
- Isuzu Motors (OTC: ISUZY) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $10.22 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.88%.
- Nielsen Holdings (NYSE: NLSN) stock hit $21.42 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.97%.
- Aluminum Corp of China (NYSE: ACH) shares fell to $7.11 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.69%.
- EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE: EQM) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $33.40 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 3.52%.
- Fluor (NYSE: FLR) shares made a new 52-week low of $20.06 on Wednesday. The stock was down 3.95% for the day.
- Wolverine World Wide (NYSE: WWW) shares fell to $25.94 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.38%.
- Nedbank Group (OTC: NDBKY) stock hit a new 52-week low of $14.80. The stock was down 3.37% on the session.
- PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) shares fell to $64.06 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.45%.
- Oil Search (OTC: OISHY) stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.52. The stock was down 1.84% on the session.
- Oil Search (OTC: OISHF) shares made a new 52-week low of $22.51 on Wednesday. The stock was down 3.95% for the day.
- SLANG Worldwide (OTC: SLGWF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.87 on Wednesday morning, moving down 10.08%.
- Husky Energy (OTC: HUSKF) stock drifted down 1.76% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $6.78.
- Levi Strauss (NYSE: LEVI) stock hit $17.99 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.97%.
- Etablissementen Franz (OTC: CUYTF) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $51.87 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 8.01%.
- Western Forest Products (OTC: WFSTF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $0.94. Shares traded down 1.21%.
- Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ: WASH) stock hit a new 52-week low of $45.83. The stock was down 0.47% on the session.
- ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ: ANGI) stock hit $12.55 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.23%.
- Braskem (OTC: BRKMY) stock hit a yearly low of $15.98. The stock was down 2.68% for the day.
- Kajima (OTC: KAJMY) stock drifted down 2.36% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $11.57.
- Mednax (NYSE: MD) shares moved up 0.75% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $20.90, drifting up 0.75%.
- Norsk Hydro (OTC: NHYDY) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $3.10. Shares traded down 1.39%.
- Macerich (NYSE: MAC) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $30.71. Shares traded up 0.02%.
- Morrison (Wm) (OTC: MRWSY) shares made a new 52-week low of $2.17 on Wednesday. The stock was up 0.04% for the day.
- Morrison (Wm) (OTC: MRWSF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.13 on Wednesday morning, moving down 1.47%.
- NMC Health (OTC: NMHLY) shares set a new 52-week low of $25.89. The stock traded down 10.86%.
- China Resources Cement (OTC: CARCY) shares were down 0.78% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $25.45.
- AAC Technologies Holdings (OTC: AACAY) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $4.57. Shares traded down 1.77%.
- Marks & Spencer Group (OTC: MAKSF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.20 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.59%.
- Yangarra Resources (OTC: YGRAF) stock drifted down 4.61% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.16.
- Zagg (NASDAQ: ZAGG) shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.43 on Wednesday morning, moving down 17.15%.
- KT (NYSE: KT) shares fell to $11.27 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.24%.
- TravelSky Technology (OTC: TSYHY) shares set a new yearly low of $17.95 this morning. The stock was down 1.05% on the session.
- Mazda Motor (OTC: MZDAY) stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.35. The stock was down 2.66% on the session.
- Gerdau (NYSE: GGB) shares set a new yearly low of $3.19 this morning. The stock was down 3.98% on the session.
- Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TTNP) stock drifted down 27.1% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.75.
- Tetra Technologies (NYSE: TTI) shares set a new yearly low of $1.27 this morning. The stock was down 2.17% on the session.
- Kingfisher (OTC: KGFHF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $2.50. Shares traded 0.0% (flat).
- New Relic (NYSE: NEWR) stock drifted down 32.39% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $60.54.
- Direct Line Insurance Gr (OTC: DIISF) stock hit $3.76 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.94%.
- Pivotal Software (NYSE: PVTL) shares set a new yearly low of $8.55 this morning. The stock was down 2.86% on the session.
- Sainsbury (J) (OTC: JSNSF) stock drifted up 0.42% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.22.
- Jollibee Foods (OTC: JBFCY) stock set a new 52-week low of $4.50 on Wednesday, moving down 2.15%.
- Jollibee Foods (OTC: JBFCF) stock hit a yearly low of $17.46. The stock was down 12.7% for the day.
- Centrica (OTC: CPYYY) shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.40 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.87%.
- Centrica (OTC: CPYYF) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.82 and moving down 2.7%.
- Murphy Oil (NYSE: MUR) shares set a new yearly low of $21.20 this morning. The stock was down 3.76% on the session.
- Textainer Group Holdings (NYSE: TGH) stock hit $7.58 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 15.15%.
- Nikon (OTC: NINOY) shares set a new yearly low of $11.98 this morning. The stock was down 1.36% on the session.
- Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) stock set a new 52-week low of $27.97 on Wednesday, moving up 0.33%.
- Pluralsight (NASDAQ: PS) shares set a new yearly low of $16.68 this morning. The stock was down 4.37% on the session.
- Ingredion (NYSE: INGR) stock hit $75.62 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.2%.
- Banco de Sabadell (OTC: BNDSF) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.86 and moving down 0.07%.
- Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE: ESRT) shares set a new yearly low of $12.91 this morning. The stock was down 0.31% on the session.
- EQT (NYSE: EQT) shares fell to $12.09 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.11%.
- Cemex (NYSE: CX) stock set a new 52-week low of $3.01 on Wednesday, moving down 1.44%.
- Bank of Ireland Gr (OTC: BKRIY) stock hit a yearly low of $3.96. The stock was down 4.63% for the day.
- Bank of Ireland Gr (OTC: BKRIF) shares made a new 52-week low of $3.86 on Wednesday. The stock was down 5.33% for the day.
- Yanzhou Coal Mining Co (OTC: YZCHF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.81. The stock was down 7.95% on the session.
- Vaxart (NASDAQ: VXRT) stock hit a yearly low of $0.60. The stock was down 2.73% for the day.
- EnLink Midstream (NYSE: ENLC) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $8.25 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 9.95%.
- ADT (NYSE: ADT) stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.02. The stock was down 8.57% on the session.
- Bic (OTC: BICEF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $66.36. The stock was down 0.57% on the session.
- NSK (OTC: NPSKY) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $15.73 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.8%.
- Bidvest Group (OTC: BDVSY) shares made a new 52-week low of $23.24 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.79% for the day.
- Burford Capital (OTC: BRFRF) stock hit a yearly low of $5.50. The stock was down 45.32% for the day.
- Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $11.85 and moving up 10.82%.
- Antero Midstream (NYSE: AM) stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.61. The stock was down 0.51% on the session.
- Yamaha Motor (OTC: YAMHF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $16.50 on Wednesday morning, moving down 1.37%.
- Equitrans Midstream (NYSE: ETRN) shares made a new 52-week low of $14.42 on Wednesday. The stock was down 4.63% for the day.
- Range Resources (NYSE: RRC) shares set a new yearly low of $4.23 this morning. The stock was down 0.46% on the session.
- LG Display Co (NYSE: LPL) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $5.16. Shares traded down 1.52%.
- Littelfuse (NASDAQ: LFUS) shares made a new 52-week low of $152.86 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.19% for the day.
- CarGurus (NASDAQ: CARG) shares were down 4.05% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $30.28.
- Sirius Minerals (OTC: SRUXF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.13. The stock was down 35.0% on the session.
- Siemens (OTC: SIEGY) shares set a new 52-week low of $49.99. The stock traded down 0.3%.
- Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ: GPOR) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $2.98 and moving up 1.77%.
- Promotora Y Operadora (OTC: PUODY) shares set a new 52-week low of $156.80. The stock traded down 4.62%.
- Pebblebrook Hotel (NYSE: PEB) shares fell to $25.71 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.27%.
- US Stem Cell (OTC: USRM) shares moved down 16.0% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.0043, drifting down 16.0%.
- IHI (OTC: IHICY) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $5.08. Shares traded down 6.68%.
- Charles Schwab (NYSE: SCHW) shares fell to $37.81 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.06%.
- Weatherford International (OTC: WFTIQ) shares moved down 2.17% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.02, drifting down 2.17%.
- Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE: AMG) stock set a new 52-week low of $78.30 on Wednesday, moving down 3.84%.
- Mr Price Group (OTC: MRPLY) shares were down 5.39% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $11.57.
- TrueCar (NASDAQ: TRUE) stock drifted down 2.87% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.78.
- JGC (OTC: JGCCY) stock set a new 52-week low of $23.54 on Wednesday, moving down 2.83%.
- FireEye (NASDAQ: FEYE) shares hit a yearly low of $12.99. The stock was down 1.05% on the session.
- Black Stone Minerals (NYSE: BSM) stock hit a new 52-week low of $14.42. The stock was down 2.87% on the session.
- Transocean (NYSE: RIG) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $4.63. Shares traded down 6.1%.
- PagerDuty (NYSE: PD) shares reached a new 52-week low of $35.96 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.19%.
- Gates Industrial Corp (NYSE: GTES) stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.21. The stock was down 23.32% on the session.
- S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ: STBA) shares reached a new 52-week low of $34.56 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.73%.
- Chesapeake Energy (NYSE: CHK) stock hit $1.36 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.5%.
- Energizer Holdings (NYSE: ENR) stock hit a new 52-week low of $32.80. The stock was up 0.63% on the session.
- Retrophin (NASDAQ: RTRX) shares were down 10.08% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $17.51.
- Core Laboratories (NYSE: CLB) shares were down 2.69% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $40.92.
- Vitro SAB de (OTC: VITOF) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.12 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 13.47%.
- Aspen Pharmacare Holdings (OTC: APNHY) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $5.46 and moving down 0.59%.
- Box (NYSE: BOX) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $14.16 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.95%.
- Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE: MGY) shares fell to $9.65 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.73%.
- CommScope Holding Co (NASDAQ: COMM) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $12.91. Shares traded down 3.2%.
- Virgin Australia Holdings (OTC: VBHLF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.11. The stock traded down 5.06%.
- Granite Construction (NYSE: GVA) shares made a new 52-week low of $29.75 on Wednesday. The stock was down 4.67% for the day.
- Sundance Energy Australia (NASDAQ: SNDE) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $1.16. Shares traded down 4.13%.
- AVX (NYSE: AVX) stock hit $14.21 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.28%.
- AU Optronics (NYSE: AUO) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.33 on Wednesday, moving down 2.5%.
- Close Brothers Gr (OTC: CBGPF) shares moved down 9.13% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $15.77, drifting down 9.13%.
- Wynn Macau (OTC: WYNMF) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.93 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.45%.
- Surface Oncology (NASDAQ: SURF) shares made a new 52-week low of $2.01 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.38% for the day.
- Barnes Gr (NYSE: B) shares set a new yearly low of $45.31 this morning. The stock was down 1.73% on the session.
- Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ: RRR) shares made a new 52-week low of $17.58 on Wednesday. The stock was down 8.62% for the day.
- Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ: MMSI) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $38.10. Shares traded down 2.72%.
- Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE: LBRT) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $11.45. Shares traded down 4.85%.
- Alliance Resource (NASDAQ: ARLP) shares set a new 52-week low of $16.36. The stock traded down 1.94%.
- Banco del Bajio (OTC: BBAJF) shares fell to $1.80 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.27%.
- Bloomin Brands (NASDAQ: BLMN) shares set a new 52-week low of $16.48. The stock traded down 1.02%.
- Rothschild & Co (OTC: PIEJF) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $29.65 and moving down 6.76%.
- InterDigital (NASDAQ: IDCC) shares moved down 1.36% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $52.10, drifting down 1.36%.
- Patterson Companies (NASDAQ: PDCO) shares fell to $17.62 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.67%.
- Linamar (OTC: LIMAF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $30.49. The stock was down 1.19% on the session.
- Resideo Technologies (NYSE: REZI) shares reached a new 52-week low of $16.98 on Wednesday morning, moving down 4.41%.
- Antero Resources (NYSE: AR) shares set a new 52-week low of $3.92. The stock traded down 7.85%.
- Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ: PTEN) stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.22. The stock was down 3.5% on the session.
- Cadence Bancorp (NYSE: CADE) shares made a new 52-week low of $15.15 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.7% for the day.
- Vale Indonesia (OTC: PTNDY) stock hit a yearly low of $10.15. The stock was down 4.44% for the day.
- FBL Financial Group (NYSE: FFG) shares fell to $57.04 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.7%.
- PQ Group Holdings (NYSE: PQG) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $13.27 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 4.24%.
- Hillenbrand (NYSE: HI) stock drifted down 1.11% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $29.30.
- Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ: CAKE) shares reached a new 52-week low of $40.65 on Wednesday morning, moving down 1.97%.
- GreenSky (NASDAQ: GSKY) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $5.74 and moving down 4.77%.
- Teva Pharmaceutical Indus (NYSE: TEVA) shares were down 0.64% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $6.59.
- Peabody Energy (NYSE: BTU) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $17.31. Shares traded down 3.81%.
- Cars.com (NYSE: CARS) stock hit a yearly low of $9.86. The stock was down 6.11% for the day.
- Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE: CCO) shares hit a yearly low of $2.38. The stock was down 8.27% on the session.
- Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ: ATRA) shares set a new 52-week low of $12.01. The stock traded down 2.37%.
- KUKA (OTC: KUKAY) shares set a new 52-week low of $44.01. The stock traded down 3.06%.
- DNO (OTC: DTNOF) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.45 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 14.71%.
- Hachijuni Bank (OTC: HACBY) shares reached a new 52-week low of $35.75 on Wednesday morning, moving down 1.84%.
- Shimao Property Holdings (OTC: SHMAY) stock hit a yearly low of $24.28. The stock was down 18.8% for the day.
- Avanos Medical (NYSE: AVNS) shares set a new yearly low of $36.37 this morning. The stock was down 0.57% on the session.
- Olin (NYSE: OLN) stock hit a yearly low of $17.73. The stock was down 2.16% for the day.
- Great Western Bancorp (NYSE: GWB) shares set a new yearly low of $29.51 this morning. The stock was down 2.29% on the session.
- Cott (NYSE: COT) shares fell to $12.17 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.16%.
- PDC Energy (NASDAQ: PDCE) stock hit a yearly low of $24.79. The stock was up 1.07% for the day.
- Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ: HCSG) shares set a new 52-week low of $22.82. The stock traded down 0.86%.
- Balfour Beatty (OTC: BAFYY) stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.56. The stock was down 1.51% on the session.
- Gray Television (NYSE: GTN) stock drifted down 9.12% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $13.73.
- Fairfax India Holdings (OTC: FFXDF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $12.10. Shares traded down 1.06%.
- Groupon (NASDAQ: GRPN) shares made a new 52-week low of $2.79 on Wednesday. The stock was down 4.26% for the day.
- Centennial Resource Dev (NASDAQ: CDEV) stock hit a yearly low of $4.61. The stock was down 3.7% for the day.
- WideOpenWest (NYSE: WOW) shares set a new 52-week low of $6.20. The stock traded down 7.76%.
- Denbury Resources (NYSE: DNR) shares set a new yearly low of $0.91 this morning. The stock was down 4.69% on the session.
- Start Scientific (OTC: STSC) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.52 on Wednesday, moving down 48.0%.
- Globaltrans Investment (OTC: GLTVF) stock hit $8.35 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.18%.
- American Axle & Mfg Hldgs (NYSE: AXL) stock hit $8.17 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.21%.
- TVC Telecom (OTC: TVCE) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.000002. The stock was up 100.0% on the session.
- GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE: GCP) shares fell to $18.64 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.95%.
- Comfort Systems USA (NYSE: FIX) shares set a new yearly low of $38.88 this morning. The stock was down 0.64% on the session.
- Cision (NYSE: CISN) shares set a new 52-week low of $9.64. The stock traded down 3.47%.
- Enerplus (NYSE: ERF) stock drifted down 4.06% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $5.61.
- Golar LNG (NASDAQ: GLNG) shares moved down 4.79% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $14.21, drifting down 4.79%.
- Nexa Resources (NYSE: NEXA) stock drifted up 4.59% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $7.00.
- Peyto Exploration & Dev (OTC: PEYUF) shares set a new yearly low of $2.57 this morning. The stock was down 6.23% on the session.
- Emerald Expositions (NYSE: EEX) stock hit a yearly low of $9.29. The stock was up 0.96% for the day.
- Dave & Buster's Enter (NASDAQ: PLAY) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $37.86 and moving up 0.84%.
- MSG Networks (NYSE: MSGN) shares reached a new 52-week low of $18.08 on Wednesday morning, moving down 1.81%.
- Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE: JAG) stock hit $6.14 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.3%.
- Domino's Pizza Group (OTC: DPUKY) stock hit a yearly low of $5.59. The stock was down 2.15% for the day.
- The Stars Group (NASDAQ: TSG) shares reached a new 52-week low of $14.84 on Wednesday morning, moving down 1.57%.
- Plantronics (NYSE: PLT) stock hit a new 52-week low of $30.87. The stock was down 11.64% on the session.
- Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE: FET) stock drifted down 8.66% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.88.
- Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ: EGBN) shares hit a yearly low of $37.15. The stock was down 0.91% on the session.
- Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HRTX) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $15.81. Shares traded down 0.55%.
- Indo Tambangraya Megah (OTC: ITAYY) shares set a new yearly low of $2.13 this morning. The stock was down 11.25% on the session.
- Woori Financial Group (NYSE: WF) stock set a new 52-week low of $29.59 on Wednesday, moving down 0.79%.
- Sasol (NYSE: SSL) shares hit a yearly low of $19.49. The stock was down 1.55% on the session.
- Inogen (NASDAQ: INGN) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $45.69 and moving down 22.18%.
- Oasis Petroleum (NYSE: OAS) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $2.83. Shares traded down 34.33%.
- Arch Coal (NYSE: ARCH) shares were down 1.96% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $74.65.
- Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ: VIVO) stock hit $10.75 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.58%.
- Hollysys Automation (NASDAQ: HOLI) shares hit a yearly low of $14.71. The stock was up 4.7% on the session.
- Jumia Technologies (NYSE: JMIA) stock drifted down 1.9% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $13.62.
- Eramet (OTC: ERMAY) shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.29 on Wednesday morning, moving down 4.63%.
- Bright Scholar Education (NYSE: BEDU) stock drifted down 1.42% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $8.74.
- IGG (OTC: IGGGF) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.80 and moving down 4.48%.
- Warrior Met Coal (NYSE: HCC) shares were down 3.04% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $20.15.
- Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) stock hit a new 52-week low of $8.87. The stock was down 1.63% on the session.
- Hudson (NYSE: HUD) shares set a new yearly low of $11.53 this morning. The stock was down 1.45% on the session.
- Michaels Companies (NASDAQ: MIK) stock hit $6.34 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.89%.
- AppSwarm (OTC: SWRM) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.01 on Wednesday, moving down 2.33%.
- Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs (NASDAQ: AAWW) stock hit a new 52-week low of $29.76. The stock was down 2.56% on the session.
- Wolfden Resources (OTC: WLFFF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.10 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
- Five Point Holdings (NYSE: FPH) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.61 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.52%.
- Brigham Minerals (NYSE: MNRL) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $18.52. Shares traded down 3.49%.
- Trinseo (NYSE: TSE) stock hit a new 52-week low of $32.51. The stock was down 2.38% on the session.
- Western Midstream (NYSE: WES) shares set a new yearly low of $24.61 this morning. The stock was down 3.78% on the session.
- QEP Resources (NYSE: QEP) shares set a new yearly low of $3.50 this morning. The stock was down 4.47% on the session.
- Ferro (NYSE: FOE) stock hit a yearly low of $11.93. The stock was down 2.16% for the day.
- Kinder Morgan Canada (OTC: KMLGF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.17 on Wednesday morning, moving down 2.42%.
- Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE: OEC) shares hit a yearly low of $13.32. The stock was down 3.35% on the session.
- Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AERI) stock hit a new 52-week low of $20.87. The stock was up 1.06% on the session.
- Office Depot (NASDAQ: ODP) stock hit a yearly low of $1.63. The stock was down 0.86% for the day.
- Quotient Technology (NYSE: QUOT) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $7.80 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 30.79%.
- Vendetta Mining (OTC: VDTAF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $0.05. Shares traded down 11.55%.
- Acreage Holdings (OTC: ACRGF) shares made a new 52-week low of $10.80 on Wednesday. The stock was down 3.0% for the day.
- Isra Vision (OTC: IRAVF) shares set a new yearly low of $38.86 this morning. The stock was down 13.68% on the session.
- Axogen (NASDAQ: AXGN) shares fell to $14.05 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 27.93%.
- Ocean Yield (OTC: OYIEF) shares made a new 52-week low of $5.69 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.07% for the day.
- McDermott International (NYSE: MDR) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $4.49 and moving down 6.15%.
- California Resources (NYSE: CRC) stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.18. The stock was down 15.48% on the session.
- Motus Hldgs (OTC: MOTUY) stock hit $4.47 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.52%.
- Safe-T Group (NASDAQ: SFET) shares hit a yearly low of $1.03. The stock was down 5.31% on the session.
- JNBY Design (OTC: JNBYF) shares hit a yearly low of $1.60. The stock was down 3.53% on the session.
- BrightSphere Investment (NYSE: BSIG) stock hit $9.04 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.75%.
- Greenbrier Companies (NYSE: GBX) shares hit a yearly low of $25.57. The stock was down 1.06% on the session.
- Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ: BPFH) stock hit $9.82 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.15%.
- SINTX Technologies (NASDAQ: SINT) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.76. The stock traded down 3.9%.
- Atresmedia Corporacion (OTC: AIOSF) stock hit $3.60 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 10.89%.
- Tikcro Technologies (OTC: TIKRF) shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.11, drifting 0.0% (flat).
- Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs (NASDAQ: LTRPA) stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.51. The stock was down 0.83% on the session.
- Baytex Energy (NYSE: BTE) shares fell to $1.33 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 6.71%.
- Sturm Ruger & Co (NYSE: RGR) shares moved down 2.41% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $44.43, drifting down 2.41%.
- Laredo Petroleum (NYSE: LPI) shares fell to $2.39 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.07%.
- Rupert Resources (OTC: RUPRF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.58. The stock was down 9.92% on the session.
- Gran Tierra Energy (AMEX: GTE) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.42 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 3.1%.
- Calfrac Well Services (OTC: CFWFF) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.15 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 6.23%.
- Southwestern Energy (NYSE: SWN) stock hit a yearly low of $1.76. The stock was down 1.62% for the day.
- BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ: BJRI) shares reached a new 52-week low of $36.71 on Wednesday morning, moving down 1.88%.
- Ubiquitech Software (OTC: UBQU) shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.000001, drifting 0.0% (flat).
- Cornerstone Building (NYSE: CNR) stock drifted down 27.92% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.19.
- Entercom Communications (NYSE: ETM) shares set a new 52-week low of $4.09. The stock traded down 42.65%.
- Tinka Resources (OTC: TKRFF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.12. The stock traded down 2.92%.
- Jse (OTC: JSEJF) shares set a new 52-week low of $8.19. The stock traded down 5.35%.
- NexGen Energy (AMEX: NXE) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $1.28 and moving down 2.29%.
- West Fraser Timber Co (OTC: WFTBF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $36.21. Shares traded down 1.44%.
- Frontier Communications (NASDAQ: FTR) stock drifted down 21.74% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.00.
- 58.com (NYSE: WUBA) stock hit a new 52-week low of $50.30. The stock was down 0.97% on the session.
- Ituran Location & Control (NASDAQ: ITRN) shares made a new 52-week low of $28.14 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.53% for the day.
- Victory Metals (OTC: VKMTF) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.40 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 8.51%.
- Endo International (NASDAQ: ENDP) shares hit a yearly low of $2.21. The stock was up 1.78% on the session.
- Caleres (NYSE: CAL) stock set a new 52-week low of $14.85 on Wednesday, moving down 0.92%.
- GTT Communications (NYSE: GTT) stock hit a yearly low of $11.00. The stock was down 0.09% for the day.
- Advanz Pharma (OTC: CXRXF) shares set a new 52-week low of $11.99. The stock traded down 1.54%.
- Samsonite International (OTC: SMSEY) shares were down 1.32% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $8.53.
- Teck Resources (NYSE: TECK) stock drifted down 1.78% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $17.37.
- Awilco Drilling (OTC: AWLCF) shares were down 4.29% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.52.
- China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SXTC) stock hit $1.97 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.9%.
- Contura Energy (NYSE: CTRA) stock set a new 52-week low of $30.35 on Wednesday, moving down 3.28%.
- New Media Investment Gr (NYSE: NEWM) shares set a new 52-week low of $7.90. The stock traded down 6.89%.
- Cohu (NASDAQ: COHU) stock hit a new 52-week low of $12.66. The stock was down 3.16% on the session.
- Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ: TPCO) shares fell to $7.72 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.38%.
- Carbonite (NASDAQ: CARB) stock drifted down 2.59% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $16.02.
- Cellectis (NASDAQ: CLLS) shares set a new yearly low of $12.63 this morning. The stock was down 4.24% on the session.
- Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ: FLMN) stock hit $6.16 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.55%.
- Pilbara Minerals (OTC: PILBF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.28 this morning. The stock was down 1.14% on the session.
- Party City Holdco (NYSE: PRTY) stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.47. The stock was down 2.69% on the session.
- Flushing Financial (NASDAQ: FFIC) stock hit $18.89 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.23%.
- Mallinckrodt (NYSE: MNK) shares were down 4.82% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $5.17.
- Twin River Worldwide (NYSE: TRWH) shares made a new 52-week low of $23.23 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.89% for the day.
- CONSOL Energy (NYSE: CEIX) shares fell to $18.02 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.73%.
- Pacific Drilling (NYSE: PACD) shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.42 on Wednesday morning, moving down 6.01%.
- Independent Bank (NASDAQ: IBCP) shares moved down 1.89% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $19.52, drifting down 1.89%.
- Resolute Forest Products (NYSE: RFP) shares fell to $4.91 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.87%.
- Evolent Health (NYSE: EVH) stock hit $5.55 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 6.19%.
- Birchcliff Energy (OTC: BIREF) stock hit $1.73 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.65%.
- Target Hospitality (NASDAQ: TH) shares set a new 52-week low of $7.50. The stock traded down 2.99%.
- OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ: OSUR) stock hit a yearly low of $7.66. The stock was down 5.11% for the day.
- SITO Mobile (NASDAQ: SITO) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.61 and moving down 5.76%.
- Orocobre (OTC: OROCF) shares moved down 1.71% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.72, drifting down 1.71%.
- Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ: REGI) shares were down 7.36% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $11.05.
- Ensign Energy Services (OTC: ESVIF) stock hit a yearly low of $2.55. The stock was down 10.45% for the day.
- Precision Drilling (NYSE: PDS) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.40 on Wednesday morning, moving down 7.22%.
- Ring Energy (AMEX: REI) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.98 on Wednesday, moving down 9.49%.
- Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ: KRTX) shares fell to $16.96 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 1.07%.
- NuVista Energy (OTC: NUVSF) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $1.63 and moving down 16.58%.
- CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE: CCR) shares hit a yearly low of $14.55. The stock was down 12.71% on the session.
- United States Cellular (NYSE: USM) shares made a new 52-week low of $36.23 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.99% for the day.
- Nesco Holdings (NYSE: NSCO) shares were down 5.61% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $8.06.
- Global Indemnity (NASDAQ: GBLI) shares reached a new 52-week low of $26.00 on Wednesday morning, moving down 3.07%.
- Dynex Capital (NYSE: DX) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $15.55 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.53%.
- Athabasca Oil (OTC: ATHOF) stock hit $0.48 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 8.11%.
- Duluth Holdings (NASDAQ: DLTH) shares were down 3.08% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $11.34.
- CPSI (NASDAQ: CPSI) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $23.79 and moving down 12.88%.
- Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PRVL) shares made a new 52-week low of $9.72 on Wednesday. The stock was down 7.24% for the day.
- Park-Ohio Hldgs (NASDAQ: PKOH) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $26.70 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.01%.
- Ranpak Holdings (NYSE: PACK) shares fell to $6.06 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 12.11%.
- Changyou.com (NASDAQ: CYOU) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.17 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 4.47%.
- Natural Resources (NYSE: NRP) stock hit $26.96 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.76%.
- Nine Energy Service (NYSE: NINE) shares set a new 52-week low of $10.19. The stock traded up 0.33%.
- At Home Group (NYSE: HOME) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $5.00 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 7.88%.
- Galaxy Resources (OTC: GALXF) shares fell to $0.76 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.48%.
- Surgutneftegas (OTC: SGTPY) shares fell to $4.87 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.31%.
- United Rail (OTC: URAL) stock hit a yearly low of $0.0043. The stock was down 44.45% for the day.
- Calix (NYSE: CALX) stock set a new 52-week low of $5.84 on Wednesday, moving down 1.5%.
- FTS International (NYSE: FTSI) shares set a new yearly low of $2.81 this morning. The stock was down 1.53% on the session.
- Hadera Paper (OTC: HAIPF) shares fell to $48.05 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 15.99%.
- CTT-Correios de Portugal (OTC: CTTPY) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $4.23. Shares traded down 10.95%.
- Cellcom Israel (NYSE: CEL) shares hit a yearly low of $2.52. The stock was down 9.63% on the session.
- Semgroup (NYSE: SEMG) shares made a new 52-week low of $10.77 on Wednesday. The stock was down 3.51% for the day.
- Reading International (NASDAQ: RDI) stock hit a new 52-week low of $12.06. The stock was down 1.8% on the session.
- AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AMAG) shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.58 on Wednesday morning, moving down 20.27%.
- Atreca (NASDAQ: BCEL) shares set a new 52-week low of $10.62. The stock traded down 6.08%.
- KLX Energy Services Hldgs (NASDAQ: KLXE) shares moved down 5.51% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $12.20, drifting down 5.51%.
- Town Sports Intl Hldgs (NASDAQ: CLUB) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.36. The stock was down 5.32% on the session.
- Arlo Technologies (NYSE: ARLO) stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.27. The stock was down 24.23% on the session.
- Tapestry (NYSE: TPR) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $27.51. Shares traded up 0.13%.
- Medical Facilities (OTC: MFCSF) shares set a new 52-week low of $8.87. The stock traded down 1.37%.
- Valaris (NYSE: VAL) shares made a new 52-week low of $4.28 on Wednesday. The stock was down 7.09% for the day.
- Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ELOX) shares made a new 52-week low of $6.35 on Wednesday. The stock was down 7.16% for the day.
- MEI Pharma (NASDAQ: MEIP) shares moved down 0.63% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.58, drifting down 0.63%.
- Esprit Holdings (OTC: ESHDF) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.10 and moving down 50.0%.
- Prometic Life Sciences (OTC: PFSCD) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $11.32 and moving down 2.5%.
- Arlington Asset Inv (NYSE: AI) shares made a new 52-week low of $6.14 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.82% for the day.
- Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ: MMLP) shares made a new 52-week low of $5.26 on Wednesday. The stock was down 6.51% for the day.
- Entravision Comms (NYSE: EVC) stock hit $2.50 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 12.97%.
- RTI Surgical Hldgs (NASDAQ: RTIX) stock hit $3.40 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.57%.
- Calyxt (NASDAQ: CLXT) shares made a new 52-week low of $6.67 on Wednesday. The stock was down 7.76% for the day.
- Cherry Hill Mortgage (NYSE: CHMI) stock hit $14.74 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.21%.
- Fission Uranium (OTC: FCUUF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.26. The stock was down 6.26% for the day.
- Lumber Liquidators Hldgs (NYSE: LL) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $7.06. Shares traded down 10.67%.
- Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ: FRBK) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.00 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.2%.
- Permian Basin Royalty (NYSE: PBT) shares hit a yearly low of $4.97. The stock was down 0.57% on the session.
- Ferroglobe (NASDAQ: GSM) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.31 on Wednesday morning, moving down 2.96%.
- Absolute Software (OTC: ALSWF) shares set a new yearly low of $5.47 this morning. The stock was down 1.27% on the session.
- Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ: HOFT) shares made a new 52-week low of $19.01 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.88% for the day.
- Shionogi (OTC: SGIOY) shares made a new 52-week low of $13.27 on Wednesday. The stock was up 1.42% for the day.
- Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PSTV) shares hit a yearly low of $5.81. The stock was down 15.86% on the session.
- Concrete Pumping Holdings (NASDAQ: BBCP) shares set a new 52-week low of $3.39. The stock traded down 1.29%.
- National Bankshares (NASDAQ: NKSH) stock hit a new 52-week low of $33.17. The stock was down 1.32% on the session.
- Seadrill Partners (NYSE: SDLP) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.84. The stock traded down 0.49%.
- Covia Holdings (NYSE: CVIA) shares set a new yearly low of $1.50 this morning. The stock was down 6.13% on the session.
- Bankwell Financial Gr (NASDAQ: BWFG) shares hit a yearly low of $26.20. The stock was down 2.48% on the session.
- Sanlam (OTC: SLLDY) stock hit $9.40 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.62%.
- Culp (NYSE: CULP) shares made a new 52-week low of $16.02 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.13% for the day.
- Basic Energy Servs (NYSE: BAS) stock drifted down 3.62% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.36.
- Parker Drilling (NYSE: PKD) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $12.50 and moving down 6.95%.
- First Bank (NASDAQ: FRBA) shares reached a new 52-week low of $10.39 on Wednesday morning, moving down 1.76%.
- OptiNose (NASDAQ: OPTN) shares moved down 0.6% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.44, drifting down 0.6%.
- SandRidge Energy (NYSE: SD) shares were down 2.85% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $5.81.
- BankFinancial (NASDAQ: BFIN) shares were down 1.71% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $12.10.
- Natural Gas Services Gr (NYSE: NGS) shares set a new yearly low of $13.81 this morning. The stock was down 3.41% on the session.
- Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ: GALT) shares were down 1.85% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.16.
- Assertio Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ASRT) stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.61. The stock was down 3.79% on the session.
- Unifi (NYSE: UFI) shares fell to $16.57 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 2.23%.
- Zargon Oil & Gas (OTC: ZARFF) shares moved down 4.04% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.25, drifting down 4.04%.
- Pengrowth Energy (OTC: PGHEF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.28 on Wednesday, moving down 5.96%.
- Namura Shipbuilding (OTC: NMRSF) shares moved down 12.5% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.24, drifting down 12.5%.
- Painted Pony Energy (OTC: PDPYF) shares fell to $0.51 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 11.72%.
- Tata Motors (NYSE: TTM) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $8.16 and moving down 3.98%.
- Cincinnati Bell (NYSE: CBB) shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.31 on Wednesday morning, moving down 2.23%.
- Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ: METC) shares were down 1.83% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.68.
- Daseke (NASDAQ: DSKE) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.20 on Wednesday, moving down 6.28%.
- InnerWorkings (NASDAQ: INWK) stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.90. The stock was down 7.77% on the session.
- Malin Corporation (OTC: MLLNF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.92 on Wednesday morning, moving down 9.05%.
- RigNet (NASDAQ: RNET) shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.14 on Wednesday morning, moving down 10.7%.
- Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BCYC) stock hit $7.31 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.01%.
- IMV (NASDAQ: IMV) stock hit $2.27 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.2%.
- 5N Plus (OTC: FPLSF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.53 on Wednesday morning, moving down 10.84%.
- IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ: IDYA) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $6.60. Shares traded down 5.48%.
- Chaparral Energy (NYSE: CHAP) stock drifted down 5.05% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.67.
- Taoping (NASDAQ: TAOP) shares hit a yearly low of $0.58. The stock was down 10.96% on the session.
- PRGX Global (NASDAQ: PRGX) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.67 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.33%.
- Namaste Technologies (OTC: NXTTF) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.36 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 4.43%.
- Bonterra Energy (OTC: BNEFF) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.19 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 3.77%.
- SSLJ.com (OTC: YGTYF) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.10 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 26.79%.
- PolarityTE (NASDAQ: PTE) shares set a new 52-week low of $3.95. The stock traded down 3.97%.
- Watchstone Group (OTC: QUPPF) shares were down 21.0% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.79.
- NCS Multistage Holdings (NASDAQ: NCSM) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $1.90. Shares traded down 22.32%.
- Potbelly (NASDAQ: PBPB) shares set a new yearly low of $3.30 this morning. The stock was down 17.38% on the session.
- Theralase Technologies (OTC: TLTFF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.19. The stock was down 2.48% for the day.
- Amerigo Resources (OTC: ARREF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.45 this morning. The stock was down 8.66% on the session.
- Sipef (OTC: SISAF) shares set a new yearly low of $44.54 this morning. The stock was down 3.59% on the session.
- Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MNLO) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $3.04. Shares traded up 0.63%.
- Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ: KINS) shares hit a yearly low of $7.57. The stock was up 2.46% on the session.
- ARC Document Solutions (NYSE: ARC) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.75 on Wednesday morning, moving down 10.73%.
- Crew Energy (OTC: CWEGF) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.49 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 7.61%.
- China Petroleum & Chem (NYSE: SNP) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $59.75 and moving down 1.14%.
- Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ALNA) shares moved down 0.49% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.70, drifting down 0.49%.
- Internap (NASDAQ: INAP) shares made a new 52-week low of $2.18 on Wednesday. The stock was down 12.07% for the day.
- RINO International (OTC: RINO) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.000002 and moving down 98.0%.
- Rolls-Royce Holdings (OTC: RYCEF) stock hit a yearly low of $8.86. The stock was down 4.46% for the day.
- InflaRx (NASDAQ: IFRX) shares made a new 52-week low of $2.65 on Wednesday. The stock was up 2.22% for the day.
- Equillium (NASDAQ: EQ) shares made a new 52-week low of $3.19 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.91% for the day.
- Dundee (OTC: DNDEF) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $9.73 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.5%.
- Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: BLCM) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.19. The stock traded down 4.44%.
- Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SUPN) shares fell to $29.54 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 12.61%.
- FreightCar America (NASDAQ: RAIL) stock hit a yearly low of $4.77. The stock was down 1.13% for the day.
- Cross Timbers Royalty (NYSE: CRT) stock hit a yearly low of $9.40. The stock was down 4.67% for the day.
- Correvio Pharma (NASDAQ: CORV) stock hit a yearly low of $1.51. The stock was down 6.45% for the day.
- Jupai Holdings (NYSE: JP) shares moved down 10.11% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.50, drifting down 10.11%.
- Cannabis Science (OTC: CBIS) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.02 and moving down 0.86%.
- Denmark Bancshares (OTC: DMKBB) shares hit a yearly low of $22.50. The stock was down 7.22% on the session.
- Crumbs Bake Shop (OTC: CRMBQ) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.002 on Wednesday morning, moving down 42.86%.
- Phunware (NASDAQ: PHUN) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $1.40 and moving up 7.64%.
- SUTIMCo International (OTC: SUTI) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Wednesday morning, moving down 99.0%.
- Skyharbour Resources (OTC: SYHBF) shares fell to $0.20 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.88%.
- Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE: BBW) shares set a new yearly low of $3.70 this morning. The stock was down 4.9% on the session.
- Renren (NYSE: RENN) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.75 and moving down 10.1%.
- DLH Holdings (NASDAQ: DLHC) shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.02 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.76%.
- Quintana Energy Services (NYSE: QES) stock hit $1.44 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.64%.
- Weed (OTC: BUDZ) shares were up 6.36% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.45.
- QuickLogic (NASDAQ: QUIK) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.42 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 21.49%.
- Organovo Holdings (NASDAQ: ONVO) shares were down 30.86% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.37.
- Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ: ESBK) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $14.10. Shares traded down 2.76%.
- Contango Oil & Gas (AMEX: MCF) shares set a new yearly low of $1.23 this morning. The stock was down 3.14% on the session.
- Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE: DLNG) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.22 on Wednesday, moving down 3.85%.
- Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ADMP) shares were up 0.02% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.93.
- Seadrill (NYSE: SDRL) stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.70. The stock was down 11.63% on the session.
- Hermitage Offshore (NYSE: PSV) shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.05 on Wednesday morning, moving down 15.24%.
- Iridex (NASDAQ: IRIX) stock hit a yearly low of $2.95. The stock was down 8.32% for the day.
- comScore (NASDAQ: SCOR) shares set a new yearly low of $2.80 this morning. The stock was down 24.34% on the session.
- MultiCell Technologies (OTC: MCET) shares made a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Wednesday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
- voestalpine (OTC: VLPNY) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $4.79. Shares traded up 0.62%.
- Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PTI) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.76 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 5.96%.
- South32 (OTC: SOUHY) stock set a new 52-week low of $8.93 on Wednesday, moving down 1.8%.
- China Natural Resources (NASDAQ: CHNR) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $1.01. Shares traded down 3.13%.
- BioLine Rx (NASDAQ: BLRX) stock hit $3.31 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.2%.
- Covalon Technologies (OTC: CVALF) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $1.56 and moving down 4.0%.
- Twinlab Consolidated (OTC: TLCC) stock hit $0.35 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.41%.
- Superior Group (NASDAQ: SGC) stock hit a new 52-week low of $14.53. The stock was down 2.28% on the session.
- Data I/O (NASDAQ: DAIO) stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.98. The stock was down 3.94% on the session.
- Innovate (NASDAQ: INNT) shares set a new yearly low of $0.85 this morning. The stock was up 1.12% on the session.
- UBS Group (NYSE: UBS) shares set a new 52-week low of $10.68. The stock traded down 2.5%.
- Liberty Defense Holdings (OTC: LDDFF) shares were up 0.78% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.41.
- Azarga Uranium (OTC: AZZUF) stock drifted down 6.67% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.14.
- Titan Oil & Gas (OTC: TNGS) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.000005 on Wednesday morning, moving down 99.5%.
- Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ: WIFI) shares set a new 52-week low of $12.57. The stock traded down 0.27%.
- Lilis Energy (AMEX: LLEX) shares made a new 52-week low of $0.28 on Wednesday. The stock was down 4.05% for the day.
- AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ: AZRX) stock hit a yearly low of $0.89. The stock was down 7.0% for the day.
- Tucows (NASDAQ: TCX) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $45.28 and moving down 1.0%.
- BioCardia (NASDAQ: BCDA) shares fell to $4.71 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 6.34%.
- Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ: GHSI) shares made a new 52-week low of $0.85 on Wednesday. The stock was down 21.32% for the day.
- Para Resources (OTC: PRSRF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.09. The stock was down 32.89% on the session.
- Avante Logixx (OTC: ALXXF) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.04 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.95%.
- CUI Global (NASDAQ: CUI) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.74. The stock traded up 1.32%.
- Chakana Copper (OTC: CHKKF) shares made a new 52-week low of $0.18 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.45% for the day.
- Rexahn Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: REXN) shares moved down 36.8% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.70, drifting down 36.8%.
- China Lending (NASDAQ: CLDC) shares moved down 1.95% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.77, drifting down 1.95%.
- Bellatrix Exploration (OTC: BXEFF) shares were down 4.47% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.42.
- Superior Drilling (AMEX: SDPI) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.85 and moving up 1.74%.
- Delphi Energy (OTC: DPGYF) shares moved down 1.6% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.09, drifting down 1.6%.
- Global Hunter (OTC: GBLHF) shares made a new 52-week low of $0.0001 on Wednesday. The stock was down 98.0% for the day.
- Forsys Metals (OTC: FOSYF) shares moved down 10.71% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.10, drifting down 10.71%.
- Chinook Energy (OTC: CNKEF) shares moved down 17.33% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.06, drifting down 17.33%.
- Applied Graphene Material (OTC: APGMF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.30. The stock was down 0.29% for the day.
- Plateau Energy Metals (OTC: PLUUF) shares made a new 52-week low of $0.20 on Wednesday. The stock was down 23.2% for the day.
- SkyBridge Technology (OTC: SKGO) shares moved up 400.0% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.000005, drifting up 400.0%.
- Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ATHE) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.91 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 3.05%.
- Net Element (NASDAQ: NETE) stock set a new 52-week low of $3.50 on Wednesday, moving down 3.57%.
- Drone Delivery Canada (OTC: TAKOF) shares made a new 52-week low of $0.67 on Wednesday. The stock was down 8.19% for the day.
- On Track Innovations (NASDAQ: OTIV) shares set a new yearly low of $0.33 this morning. The stock was down 2.71% on the session.
- Tile Shop Holdings (NASDAQ: TTS) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.43 on Wednesday, moving down 0.8%.
- Sumitomo Mitsui Trust (OTC: SUTNY) shares fell to $3.26 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 1.05%.
- Hemp (OTC: HEMP) stock drifted down 6.43% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.01.
- Arrow Exploration (OTC: CSTPF) shares were down 21.05% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.15.
- Nanosphere Health (OTC: NSHSF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.11 on Wednesday, moving up 1.06%.
- Live Ventures (NASDAQ: LIVE) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $5.65 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 3.43%.
- Sappi (OTC: SPPJY) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.77 on Wednesday, moving up 0.71%.
- Bioasis Technologies (OTC: BIOAF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.18 on Wednesday morning, moving down 14.4%.
- Whiting Petroleum (NYSE: WLL) stock hit a yearly low of $9.38. The stock was down 6.95% for the day.
- Golden Bull (NASDAQ: DNJR) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.64 on Wednesday morning, moving down 11.64%.
- Cobalt Blue Holdings (OTC: CBBHF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.07 on Wednesday morning, moving down 15.14%.
- Inuvo (AMEX: INUV) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.23 and moving down 4.54%.
- Vedanta (NYSE: VEDL) shares fell to $7.59 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.31%.
- Greenbriar Capital (OTC: GEBRF) stock drifted down 12.9% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.51.
- Wharf (Holdings) (OTC: WARFY) shares hit a yearly low of $4.25. The stock was down 2.76% on the session.
- Destination Maternity (NASDAQ: DEST) stock hit a yearly low of $0.68. The stock was down 2.61% for the day.
- Eureka 93 (OTC: LXLLF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.82. The stock was down 13.97% for the day.
- DPW Holdings (AMEX: DPW) shares were down 25.81% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.89.
- MassRoots (OTC: MSRT) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.00379 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 11.63%.
- Canna-V-Cell Sciences (OTC: CNVCF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.09 on Wednesday morning, moving down 3.44%.
- IPic Entertainment (NASDAQ: IPIC) shares were down 12.61% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.50.
- Cognetivity Neurosciences (OTC: CGNSF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.18. The stock traded up 2.89%.
- Can Fite Biofarma (AMEX: CANF) shares hit a yearly low of $2.48. The stock was down 8.83% on the session.
- Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ: OPTT) shares set a new yearly low of $1.37 this morning. The stock was down 5.48% on the session.
- Globus Maritime (NASDAQ: GLBS) stock drifted down 1.55% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.89.
- CBD Life Sciences (OTC: CBDL) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.01 on Wednesday, moving down 33.99%.
- Genius Brands Intl (NASDAQ: GNUS) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.66 and moving down 0.16%.
- Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ: CGIX) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.13 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.78%.
- Global Hemp Group (OTC: GBHPF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.03. The stock was down 11.0% on the session.
- Proteon Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PRTO) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.32 on Wednesday morning, moving down 15.1%.
- China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ: CREG) stock hit $0.29 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.16%.
- BioRestorative Therapies (OTC: BRTX) shares set a new yearly low of $0.26 this morning. The stock was down 12.61% on the session.
- Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: HEPA) shares made a new 52-week low of $2.19 on Wednesday. The stock was down 3.88% for the day.
- Innovus Pharmaceuticals (OTC: INNV) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.11. The stock traded down 2.07%.
- BioPharmX (AMEX: BPMX) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.34 and moving down 5.85%.
- DropCar (NASDAQ: DCAR) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.80 and moving down 8.44%.
- Alkame Holdings (OTC: ALKM) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.00045 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 16.67%.
- Fang Holdings (NYSE: SFUN) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $1.76 and moving down 3.22%.
- Tutor Perini (NYSE: TPC) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $10.50. Shares traded down 3.01%.
- Generation Alpha (OTC: GNAL) stock hit $0.05 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 18.45%.
- Christopher & Banks (OTC: CBKC) stock hit a yearly low of $0.07. The stock was up 3.43% for the day.
- Alba Minerals (OTC: AXVEF) shares were down 36.35% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.03.
- Interface (NASDAQ: TILE) stock hit $11.59 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.05%.
- Electronic Sensor (OTC: ESNR) stock hit a yearly low of $0.0001. The stock was down 94.74% for the day.
- Innerscope Hearing Techno (OTC: INND) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.01 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.68%.
- Energy Fuels (AMEX: UUUU) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $1.54. Shares traded down 3.11%.
- YY (NASDAQ: YY) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $55.53 and moving down 1.94%.
- Creative Medical Tech (OTC: CELZ) stock hit $0.0016 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 11.11%.
- Icoa (OTC: ICOA) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 99.0%.
- Montego Resources (OTC: MONGF) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.01 and moving down 67.75%.
- United Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ: UBNK) shares set a new yearly low of $12.77 this morning. The stock was down 1.98% on the session.
- Cellect Biotechnology (NASDAQ: APOP) shares hit a yearly low of $0.45. The stock was down 10.96% on the session.
- Legacy Reserves (OTC: LGCYQ) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $0.01. Shares traded down 7.38%.
- Agritek Holdings (OTC: AGTK) shares moved up 4.9% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.19, drifting up 4.9%.
- Yuma Energy (AMEX: YUMA) shares were up 5.22% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.30.
- SIR Royalty Income (OTC: SIRZF) shares moved down 1.27% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $10.59, drifting down 1.27%.
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TNXP) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.45 on Wednesday morning, moving down 1.93%.
- Boston Therapeutics (OTC: BTHE) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.01. The stock was down 3.87% on the session.
- Image Protect (OTC: IMTL) stock hit $0.002 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.35%.
- International Power Group (OTC: IPWG) shares moved down 99.0% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.000001, drifting down 99.0%.
- RAIT Finl Trust (OTC: RASF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.34. The stock was down 29.98% on the session.
- NHS Industries (OTC: NNHHF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.01. The stock was down 45.67% on the session.
- eWorld Companies (OTC: EWRC) shares set a new yearly low of $0.0001 this morning. The stock was up 5.26% on the session.
- Emerge Energy Services (OTC: EMESQ) shares set a new yearly low of $0.01 this morning. The stock was down 9.09% on the session.
- SunCoke Energy (NYSE: SXC) stock hit $6.08 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.62%.
- CaliPharms (OTC: KGET) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.000001. The stock was down 99.0% on the session.
- State Street (NYSE: STT) shares made a new 52-week low of $52.59 on Wednesday. The stock was down 3.29% for the day.
- SK Telecom Co (NYSE: SKM) shares made a new 52-week low of $22.18 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.05% for the day.
- 12 Retech (OTC: RETC) stock hit $0.00005 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of 0.0% (flat).
- Ameritek Ventures (OTC: ATVK) shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.00119, drifting 0.0% (flat).
- International Spirits (OTC: ISBG) shares moved down 12.5% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.0006, drifting down 12.5%.
- Coates International (OTC: COTE) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $0.000001. Shares traded down 99.0%.
- Halberd (OTC: HALB) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.0006 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 33.33%.
- Geovax Labs (OTC: GOVX) shares hit a yearly low of $0.07. The stock was down 22.22% on the session.
- DarkPulse (OTC: DPLS) stock hit $0.0003 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 25.0%.
- Uranium Participation (OTC: URPTF) stock hit $3.01 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.59%.
- Cyberlux (OTC: CYBL) shares fell to $0.000002 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 98.0%.
- RightSmile (OTC: RIGH) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.000001. The stock was down 99.0% on the session.
