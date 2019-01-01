QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Wireless Telecommunication Services
Icoa Inc is a United States based provider of wireless and wired broadband internet networks in high-traffic public locations. It provides design, installation, operation, maintenance and management of Wi-Fi hot-spot and hot-zone internet access. The company has a suite of services and solutions, providing for requirements from airports, marinas, restaurants, and other such high-traffic public locations.

Icoa Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Icoa (ICOA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Icoa (OTCPK: ICOA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Icoa's (ICOA) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Icoa.

Q

What is the target price for Icoa (ICOA) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Icoa

Q

Current Stock Price for Icoa (ICOA)?

A

The stock price for Icoa (OTCPK: ICOA) is $0.0094 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:48 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Icoa (ICOA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Icoa.

Q

When is Icoa (OTCPK:ICOA) reporting earnings?

A

Icoa does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Icoa (ICOA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Icoa.

Q

What sector and industry does Icoa (ICOA) operate in?

A

Icoa is in the Communication Services sector and Wireless Telecommunication Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.