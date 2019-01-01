QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Bank of China Hong Kong is a subsidiary of Bank of China. It is the second largest bank in Hong Kong in terms of loan and deposit market shares. BOCHK is legally separate from Bank of China, but maintains close relationships in management, administration, and business relations. They also co-operate in several areas including products, such as the reselling of Bank of China's insurance and securities services. Bank of China holds a 66% stake in Bank of China Hong Kong.

BOC Hong Kong Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy BOC Hong Kong Holdings (BHKLY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of BOC Hong Kong Holdings (OTCPK: BHKLY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are BOC Hong Kong Holdings's (BHKLY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for BOC Hong Kong Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for BOC Hong Kong Holdings (BHKLY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for BOC Hong Kong Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for BOC Hong Kong Holdings (BHKLY)?

A

The stock price for BOC Hong Kong Holdings (OTCPK: BHKLY) is $78.53 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:34:11 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does BOC Hong Kong Holdings (BHKLY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 11, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 21, 2018.

Q

When is BOC Hong Kong Holdings (OTCPK:BHKLY) reporting earnings?

A

BOC Hong Kong Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is BOC Hong Kong Holdings (BHKLY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for BOC Hong Kong Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does BOC Hong Kong Holdings (BHKLY) operate in?

A

BOC Hong Kong Holdings is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.