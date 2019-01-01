QQQ
Range
12.56 - 13.34
Vol / Avg.
185.7K/234.5K
Div / Yield
0.26/2.03%
52 Wk
3.72 - 14.69
Mkt Cap
600.3M
Payout Ratio
100.05
Open
13.07
P/E
64.85
EPS
0.06
Shares
46.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
Permian Basin Royalty Trust is an express trust. The company's underlying properties include Waddell Ranch Properties in which the trust holds mineral interest as well as royalty interests in mature producing oil fields, such as Yates, Wasson, Sand Hills, East Texas, Kelly-Snyder, Panhandle Regular, N. Cowden, Todd, Keystone, Kermit, McElroy, Howard-Glasscock, Seminole and others across Texas. The company earns revenue in form of royalties received through its properties.

Permian Basin Royalty Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Permian Basin Royalty (PBT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Permian Basin Royalty (NYSE: PBT) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Permian Basin Royalty's (PBT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Permian Basin Royalty (PBT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Permian Basin Royalty

Q

Current Stock Price for Permian Basin Royalty (PBT)?

A

The stock price for Permian Basin Royalty (NYSE: PBT) is $12.88 last updated Today at 8:59:29 PM.

Q

Does Permian Basin Royalty (PBT) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 14, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 28, 2022.

Q

When is Permian Basin Royalty (NYSE:PBT) reporting earnings?

A

Permian Basin Royalty does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Permian Basin Royalty (PBT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Permian Basin Royalty.

Q

What sector and industry does Permian Basin Royalty (PBT) operate in?

A

Permian Basin Royalty is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the NYSE.