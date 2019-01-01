Permian Basin Royalty Trust is an express trust. The company's underlying properties include Waddell Ranch Properties in which the trust holds mineral interest as well as royalty interests in mature producing oil fields, such as Yates, Wasson, Sand Hills, East Texas, Kelly-Snyder, Panhandle Regular, N. Cowden, Todd, Keystone, Kermit, McElroy, Howard-Glasscock, Seminole and others across Texas. The company earns revenue in form of royalties received through its properties.