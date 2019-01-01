US Stem Cell Inc is a biotechnology company engaged in the discovery, development of autologous cell therapies for the treatment of chronic and acute heart damage. Its product includes MyoCell, a clinical therapy designed to populate regions of scar tissue within a patient's heart with autologous muscle cells, or cells from a patient's body, for the purpose of improving cardiac function in chronic heart failure patients. The company's discoveries include multiple cell therapies in various stages of development that repair damaged tissues throughout the body due to injury or disease so that patients may return to a normal lifestyle.