QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/769.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.01 - 0.07
Mkt Cap
3.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
481M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
US Stem Cell Inc is a biotechnology company engaged in the discovery, development of autologous cell therapies for the treatment of chronic and acute heart damage. Its product includes MyoCell, a clinical therapy designed to populate regions of scar tissue within a patient's heart with autologous muscle cells, or cells from a patient's body, for the purpose of improving cardiac function in chronic heart failure patients. The company's discoveries include multiple cell therapies in various stages of development that repair damaged tissues throughout the body due to injury or disease so that patients may return to a normal lifestyle.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

US Stem Cell Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy US Stem Cell (USRM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of US Stem Cell (OTCPK: USRM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are US Stem Cell's (USRM) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for US Stem Cell.

Q

What is the target price for US Stem Cell (USRM) stock?

A

There is no analysis for US Stem Cell

Q

Current Stock Price for US Stem Cell (USRM)?

A

The stock price for US Stem Cell (OTCPK: USRM) is $0.007 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:11:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does US Stem Cell (USRM) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for US Stem Cell.

Q

When is US Stem Cell (OTCPK:USRM) reporting earnings?

A

US Stem Cell does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is US Stem Cell (USRM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for US Stem Cell.

Q

What sector and industry does US Stem Cell (USRM) operate in?

A

US Stem Cell is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.