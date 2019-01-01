|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.680
|0.670
|-0.0100
|REV
|65.480M
|62.394M
|-3.086M
You can purchase shares of Flushing Financial (NASDAQ: FFIC) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Flushing Financial’s space includes: Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC), First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS), MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS), Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) and Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI).
The latest price target for Flushing Financial (NASDAQ: FFIC) was reported by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods on November 4, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for 19.00 expecting FFIC to fall to within 12 months (a possible -19.01% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Flushing Financial (NASDAQ: FFIC) is $23.46 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 31, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 9, 2021.
Flushing Financial’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Flushing Financial.
Flushing Financial is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.