Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Flushing Financial Corp operates as a bank holding company, which is engaged in the provision of banking and financial services. The bank serves consumers, businesses, professionals, corporate clients, and public entities by offering a full complement of deposit, loan, equipment finance, and cash management services through its banking offices. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.6800.670 -0.0100
REV65.480M62.394M-3.086M

Flushing Financial Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Flushing Financial (FFIC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Flushing Financial (NASDAQ: FFIC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Flushing Financial's (FFIC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Flushing Financial (FFIC) stock?

A

The latest price target for Flushing Financial (NASDAQ: FFIC) was reported by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods on November 4, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for 19.00 expecting FFIC to fall to within 12 months (a possible -19.01% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Flushing Financial (FFIC)?

A

The stock price for Flushing Financial (NASDAQ: FFIC) is $23.46 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Flushing Financial (FFIC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 31, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 9, 2021.

Q

When is Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) reporting earnings?

A

Flushing Financial’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.

Q

Is Flushing Financial (FFIC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Flushing Financial.

Q

What sector and industry does Flushing Financial (FFIC) operate in?

A

Flushing Financial is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.