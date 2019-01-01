Equillium Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It is developing novel immune-modifying therapies for severe immuno-inflammatory diseases. Its primary product candidate is Itolizumab, which targets the CD6-ALCAMsignaling pathway, which helps in the activity and trafficking of pathogenic effector T cells that drive inflammation in a number of diseases. Itolizumab is the treatment for multiple severe immune-inflammatory disorders, including acute graft-versus-host disease and SLE / lupus nephritis.