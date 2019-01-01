QQQ
Range
3.59 - 3.8
Vol / Avg.
46K/65.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3.35 - 9.51
Mkt Cap
130.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
3.74
P/E
-
EPS
-0.35
Shares
35.2M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Equillium Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It is developing novel immune-modifying therapies for severe immuno-inflammatory diseases. Its primary product candidate is Itolizumab, which targets the CD6-ALCAMsignaling pathway, which helps in the activity and trafficking of pathogenic effector T cells that drive inflammation in a number of diseases. Itolizumab is the treatment for multiple severe immune-inflammatory disorders, including acute graft-versus-host disease and SLE / lupus nephritis.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-12
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-23
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Equillium Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Equillium (EQ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Equillium (NASDAQ: EQ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Equillium's (EQ) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Equillium (EQ) stock?

A

The latest price target for Equillium (NASDAQ: EQ) was reported by SVB Leerink on January 5, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 14.00 expecting EQ to rise to within 12 months (a possible 278.38% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Equillium (EQ)?

A

The stock price for Equillium (NASDAQ: EQ) is $3.7 last updated Today at 9:00:02 PM.

Q

Does Equillium (EQ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Equillium.

Q

When is Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) reporting earnings?

A

Equillium’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is Equillium (EQ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Equillium.

Q

What sector and industry does Equillium (EQ) operate in?

A

Equillium is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.