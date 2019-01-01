InflaRx NV is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that is focused on applying proprietary anti-C5a technology to discover and develop specific inhibitors of the complement activation factor known as C5a. The lead product candidate of the company is IFX-1, which is developed for the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease. The company's proprietary anti-C5a technology is an inflammatory mediator involved in the progression of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. It is also developing IFX-1 for the treatment of AAV, a life-threatening autoimmune disease associated with powerful inflammatory flares that impair kidney function and lead to fatal organ dysfunction.