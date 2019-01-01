QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/304.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.23 - 5.69
Mkt Cap
123.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.27
Shares
44.2M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 16, 2022, 7:31AM
Benzinga - Jan 10, 2022, 7:50AM
Benzinga - Jan 5, 2022, 7:31AM
Benzinga - Nov 23, 2021, 3:37PM
Benzinga - Nov 15, 2021, 3:39PM
Benzinga - Nov 15, 2021, 8:00AM
Benzinga - Nov 8, 2021, 4:06AM
Benzinga - Nov 5, 2021, 7:30AM
Benzinga - Oct 28, 2021, 11:36AM
Benzinga - Oct 28, 2021, 9:51AM
Benzinga - Oct 28, 2021, 8:50AM
Benzinga - Oct 28, 2021, 4:51AM
Benzinga - Oct 27, 2021, 8:01AM
Benzinga - Oct 19, 2021, 3:42PM
Benzinga - Oct 19, 2021, 10:28AM
Benzinga - Oct 19, 2021, 9:43AM
Benzinga - Oct 19, 2021, 7:36AM
Benzinga - Oct 12, 2021, 7:35AM
load more
InflaRx NV is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that is focused on applying proprietary anti-C5a technology to discover and develop specific inhibitors of the complement activation factor known as C5a. The lead product candidate of the company is IFX-1, which is developed for the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease. The company's proprietary anti-C5a technology is an inflammatory mediator involved in the progression of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. It is also developing IFX-1 for the treatment of AAV, a life-threatening autoimmune disease associated with powerful inflammatory flares that impair kidney function and lead to fatal organ dysfunction.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-11
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-24
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

InflaRx Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy InflaRx (IFRX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of InflaRx (NASDAQ: IFRX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are InflaRx's (IFRX) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for InflaRx.

Q

What is the target price for InflaRx (IFRX) stock?

A

The latest price target for InflaRx (NASDAQ: IFRX) was reported by Raymond James on November 8, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 15.00 expecting IFRX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 435.71% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for InflaRx (IFRX)?

A

The stock price for InflaRx (NASDAQ: IFRX) is $2.8 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does InflaRx (IFRX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for InflaRx.

Q

When is InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) reporting earnings?

A

InflaRx’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.

Q

Is InflaRx (IFRX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for InflaRx.

Q

What sector and industry does InflaRx (IFRX) operate in?

A

InflaRx is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.