Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Real Estate Management & Development
After the demerger in late 2017, Wharf is mostly now a China-focused property developer. We expect China assets to contribute 70% to 80% of the earnings, splitting between investment properties and development properties. A small portfolio of Hong Kong assets, consisting of niche luxury residential properties located on the peak, and some industrial and residential assets in Kowloon East, is expected to contribute 15% of the earnings. Incomes from hotel management and logistic businesses account for the rest. The parent company, Wheelock, holds a 70% stake.

Wharf (Holdings) Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Wharf (Holdings) (WARFY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Wharf (Holdings) (OTCPK: WARFY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Wharf (Holdings)'s (WARFY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Wharf (Holdings).

Q

What is the target price for Wharf (Holdings) (WARFY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Wharf (Holdings)

Q

Current Stock Price for Wharf (Holdings) (WARFY)?

A

The stock price for Wharf (Holdings) (OTCPK: WARFY) is $7 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 15:09:33 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Wharf (Holdings) (WARFY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 15, 2012 to stockholders of record on September 13, 2012.

Q

When is Wharf (Holdings) (OTCPK:WARFY) reporting earnings?

A

Wharf (Holdings) does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Wharf (Holdings) (WARFY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Wharf (Holdings).

Q

What sector and industry does Wharf (Holdings) (WARFY) operate in?

A

Wharf (Holdings) is in the Real Estate sector and Real Estate Management & Development industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.