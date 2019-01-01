QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
Jollibee Foods Corp operates and franchises quick-service restaurants. It primarily operates in the Philippines, where it has nearly 1,000 Jollibee restaurants that are roughly evenly split between company-operated and franchised. It has more than 1,000 other restaurants in the Philippines, roughly evenly split between company-operated and franchised, that operate under the names Chowking, Greenwich, Red Ribbon, and Mang Inasal. Its more than 500 international restaurants operate under names Yonghe King, Hong Zhuang Yuan, San Pin Wang, Highland Coffee, Pho 24, and 12 Hotspot in addition to the Philippine brands. Vietnam, the United States, and China are Jollibee's largest international markets. Roughly 75% of the company's revenue is generated in the Philippines.

Jollibee Foods Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Jollibee Foods (JBFCY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Jollibee Foods (OTCPK: JBFCY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Jollibee Foods's (JBFCY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Jollibee Foods.

Q

What is the target price for Jollibee Foods (JBFCY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Jollibee Foods

Q

Current Stock Price for Jollibee Foods (JBFCY)?

A

The stock price for Jollibee Foods (OTCPK: JBFCY) is $19.25 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 18:04:19 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Jollibee Foods (JBFCY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Jollibee Foods.

Q

When is Jollibee Foods (OTCPK:JBFCY) reporting earnings?

A

Jollibee Foods does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Jollibee Foods (JBFCY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Jollibee Foods.

Q

What sector and industry does Jollibee Foods (JBFCY) operate in?

A

Jollibee Foods is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.