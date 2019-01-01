QQQ
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
Gulfport Energy Corp is an independent exploration and development company. The company operates through Utica Shale and Scoop properties. The Utica Shale is located in the Appalachian Basin of the United States and Canada. The Scoop (South Central Oklahoma Oil Province) play of Oklahoma is located in the southeast portion of the prolific Anadarko Basin.

Gulfport Energy Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Gulfport Energy (GPOR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Gulfport Energy (NYSE: GPOR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Gulfport Energy's (GPOR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Gulfport Energy (GPOR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Gulfport Energy (NYSE: GPOR) was reported by Truist Securities on October 7, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 120.00 expecting GPOR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 85.13% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Gulfport Energy (GPOR)?

A

The stock price for Gulfport Energy (NYSE: GPOR) is $64.82 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Gulfport Energy (GPOR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Gulfport Energy.

Q

When is Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR) reporting earnings?

A

Gulfport Energy’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 23, 2022.

Q

Is Gulfport Energy (GPOR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Gulfport Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does Gulfport Energy (GPOR) operate in?

A

Gulfport Energy is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the NYSE.