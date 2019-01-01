QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0.1K/0.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.01 - 0.87
Mkt Cap
1.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.06
Shares
10.3M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Nanosphere Health Sciences Inc is a nano-biotechnology company. The company is focused on providing next-generation delivery of nutritive elements and medications. Its NanoSphere Delivery System platform technology addresses the problems of low bioavailability and excessive dosage amounts of a wide range of bioactive compounds. It focuses on developing nanoencapsulation technology for the delivery of nutritive elements and medicants through licensing arrangements.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Nanosphere Health Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nanosphere Health (NSHSF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nanosphere Health (OTCPK: NSHSF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Nanosphere Health's (NSHSF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nanosphere Health.

Q

What is the target price for Nanosphere Health (NSHSF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nanosphere Health

Q

Current Stock Price for Nanosphere Health (NSHSF)?

A

The stock price for Nanosphere Health (OTCPK: NSHSF) is $0.1212 last updated Thu Feb 03 2022 14:30:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Nanosphere Health (NSHSF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nanosphere Health.

Q

When is Nanosphere Health (OTCPK:NSHSF) reporting earnings?

A

Nanosphere Health does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nanosphere Health (NSHSF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nanosphere Health.

Q

What sector and industry does Nanosphere Health (NSHSF) operate in?

A

Nanosphere Health is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.