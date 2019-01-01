QQQ
Sector: Industrials. Industry: Trading Companies & Distributors
Bunzl is a FTSE 100-listed global distributor of nonfood consumables, including disposable cutlery, cleaning products, and personal protective equipment. Bunzl operates on four continents and in more than 30 countries. Almost 60% of Bunzl's revenue is generated in North America, with more than 30% coming from Europe. Bunzl supplies to a broad range of sectors, with the largest being food service and grocery; its customers include firms such as Sodexo, Walmart, Domino's Pizza, Hilton, and the U.K. National Health Service.


Bunzl Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Bunzl (BZLFY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bunzl (OTCPK: BZLFY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Bunzl's (BZLFY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Bunzl.

Q

What is the target price for Bunzl (BZLFY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Bunzl

Q

Current Stock Price for Bunzl (BZLFY)?

A

The stock price for Bunzl (OTCPK: BZLFY) is $37.518 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:52:33 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Bunzl (BZLFY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 7, 2015 to stockholders of record on May 20, 2015.

Q

When is Bunzl (OTCPK:BZLFY) reporting earnings?

A

Bunzl does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Bunzl (BZLFY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bunzl.

Q

What sector and industry does Bunzl (BZLFY) operate in?

A

Bunzl is in the Industrials sector and Trading Companies & Distributors industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.