Range
1.11 - 1.15
Vol / Avg.
3.4K/39.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.05 - 1.75
Mkt Cap
30.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.11
P/E
-
EPS
-0.14
Shares
26.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Avante Logixx Inc engaged in the provision of security, monitoring, system integration, and technology solutions. Its operating segments are Logixx security and Avante security. Its products and services include residential and corporate security business: Avante control centre, monitoring, electronic building management, patrol and rapid response, intelligent perimeter protection, secure transport, international security travel advisory services, locksmith services, and smart home automation.

Avante Logixx Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Avante Logixx (ALXXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Avante Logixx (OTCPK: ALXXF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Avante Logixx's (ALXXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Avante Logixx.

Q

What is the target price for Avante Logixx (ALXXF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Avante Logixx

Q

Current Stock Price for Avante Logixx (ALXXF)?

A

The stock price for Avante Logixx (OTCPK: ALXXF) is $1.1538 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 18:53:21 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Avante Logixx (ALXXF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Avante Logixx.

Q

When is Avante Logixx (OTCPK:ALXXF) reporting earnings?

A

Avante Logixx does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Avante Logixx (ALXXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Avante Logixx.

Q

What sector and industry does Avante Logixx (ALXXF) operate in?

A

Avante Logixx is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.