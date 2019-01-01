QQQ
Range
9.79 - 9.89
Vol / Avg.
135.9K/44.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
5.67 - 10.55
Mkt Cap
12.3B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
9.84
P/E
-
EPS
0.43
Shares
1.3B
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jul 27, 2021, 7:18AM
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Commerzbank operates primarily in Europe. Germany, the group's home country, contributes about 70% to total income. The bank operates two business segments: private and small-business customers as well as corporate clients. In its private and small-business segment, the group runs its branch business, a mobile bank with a focus on the Polish market, an online broker, and an asset manager for physical assets. Its corporate client business provides cash management and trade finance solutions to small and medium-size enterprises and large corporates.

Commerzbank Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Commerzbank (CRZBY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Commerzbank (OTCPK: CRZBY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Commerzbank's (CRZBY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Commerzbank.

Q

What is the target price for Commerzbank (CRZBY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Commerzbank (OTCPK: CRZBY) was reported by Societe Generale on July 27, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting CRZBY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Commerzbank (CRZBY)?

A

The stock price for Commerzbank (OTCPK: CRZBY) is $9.795 last updated Today at 4:27:34 PM.

Q

Does Commerzbank (CRZBY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 23, 2011 to stockholders of record on June 9, 2011.

Q

When is Commerzbank (OTCPK:CRZBY) reporting earnings?

A

Commerzbank does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Commerzbank (CRZBY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Commerzbank.

Q

What sector and industry does Commerzbank (CRZBY) operate in?

A

Commerzbank is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.