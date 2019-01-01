|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Commerzbank (OTCPK: CRZBY) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Commerzbank.
The latest price target for Commerzbank (OTCPK: CRZBY) was reported by Societe Generale on July 27, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting CRZBY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Commerzbank (OTCPK: CRZBY) is $9.795 last updated Today at 4:27:34 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 23, 2011 to stockholders of record on June 9, 2011.
Commerzbank does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Commerzbank.
Commerzbank is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.