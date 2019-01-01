QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Emera is a geographically diverse energy and services company investing in electricity generation, transmission, and distribution as well as gas transmission and utility energy services. Emera has operations throughout North America and the Caribbean countries.

Emera Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Emera (ERRAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Emera (OTCPK: ERRAF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Emera's (ERRAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Emera.

Q

What is the target price for Emera (ERRAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Emera

Q

Current Stock Price for Emera (ERRAF)?

A

The stock price for Emera (OTCPK: ERRAF) is $18.96696 last updated Tue Sep 28 2021 14:56:44 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Emera (ERRAF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 15, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 31, 2018.

Q

When is Emera (OTCPK:ERRAF) reporting earnings?

A

Emera does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Emera (ERRAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Emera.

Q

What sector and industry does Emera (ERRAF) operate in?

A

Emera is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.